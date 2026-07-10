Liverpool are among the clubs who want to sign a Mexico wonderkid, while a fellow World Cup star has been labelled “perfect” for the Reds.

The Anfield outfit have a few areas of the field they’ll want reinforcements in. The wing, where Mohamed Salah has vacated, and the midfield are two areas it looks they’re most interested in.

Liverpool seem to be looking at a pair of World Cup stars for the latter area.

Liverpool want Mexico wonderkid

One of those is Mexico wonderkid Gilberto Mora, the 17-year-old who played four times for his nation as they reached the round of 16 before being knocked out by England.

The attacking-midfielder’s performances as a teenager on the world’s biggest stage have alerted multiple of the biggest clubs across the globe.

Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “It won’t just be Liverpool who are interested in Mora, you’ve probably got all of Europe’s big guns who would be interested in the Mexican prodigy.

“He’s one of the breakout stars of the World Cup. Liverpool are one of those clubs who’ve registered an interest in Mora, and are keeping tabs on Mora.

“Real Madrid are interested in him, you’ve got Barcelona, Man City, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich. If there’s any indication that he is ready to make a move, I’m sure you’ll have all those big teams after him.

“It’s going to be an open race for Mora right now, and because he’s so highly rated and one of the best young players in world football right now, you’ll have all the biggest clubs in the world trying to sign him.”

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Reds told Nmecha is perfect

Liverpool are looking into fellow World Cup star Felix Nmecha – the Borussia Dortmund man who put together some good performances for Germany. TEAMtalk is aware that the Reds and Manchester United are eager to sign him.

And while the Red Devils feel well placed, Liverpool have been told by Robert Huth that they might be the best side for Nmecha.

Huth said: “Felix Nmecha was one of the players that kind of stood out in the Germany team. He performed well, he kept winning the ball. I think he would suit Liverpool with Iraola as manager.

“I know how he likes the fast-flowing football, the quick turnaround, winning the ball high. Nmecha’s been doing that in the World Cup, so whether they go for it or not, who knows, but he certainly has got a good ability.”

Man Utd keen on Gakpo

Liverpool and United are again in the same sphere when it comes to Cody Gakpo.

The Reds man is said to be of interest to the Red Devils, but Ben Jacobs suggests it might be unlikely for a move to be made between the two sides.

He said: “He has always been somewhat appreciated, but we know that Man Utd and Liverpool just don’t really do business.

“So, whether or not that could possibly get off the ground, I’m not so sure. There are denials, despite recent reports in the Netherlands, that Gakpo has asked in any way, shape, or form to leave.

“So, Liverpool are quite calm about the situation, but Tottenham might consider that deal. And all we can say is Man Utd loved Gakpo before he joined Liverpool.

“If Gakpo specifically asks to leave Liverpool, then let’s see whether Premier League clubs come forward. And it seems like Tottenham are the most concrete suitor.”

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