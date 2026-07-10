Ederson will NOT join Manchester United after the club called the deal off

Manchester United have decided to turn their back on a transfer for Atalanta midfielder Ederson despite a full agreement, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the Italian club’s thoughts.

United’s priority this summer has been midfield moves. They have agreed to sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea for £50million, and had previously come to an agreement with Atalanta over a £35million move for Ederson.

But that was around a month ago, and there’d been no progress, with the suggestion that the midfielder’s presence at the World Cup was the reason for that.

But Ederson only played 20 minutes through the tournament and there have been suggestions he might not be at full fitness.

United have had the midfielder in for a medical in England following Brazil’s departure from the World Cup, and as per Romano, the final straw has been placed.

The insider states the deal is ‘OFF’ and considered ‘collapsed’ with United informing Atalanta of their decision.

For their part, the Italian club feel Ederson is 100 per cent fit, and they’ll welcome him back to their squad.

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Ederson deal falls through

TEAMtalk was aware in recent days that United were still planning to sign Ederson, and that’s why they brought him to England for his medical.

Had everything gone to plan there, they’d have pulled the trigger on the £35million agreement.

But Romano suggested when Ederson arrived, that there was a chance the deal was called off.

He said: “Ederson already completed the first part of the extra medical. There will be a second part, and any moment from now on, Man Utd will provide a verdict on the Ederson deal.

“At the moment, the deal is on hold. It’s verbally agreed between Man Utd and Atalanta, and between Man Utd and Ederson.

“First part of the medical done in the USA. Man Utd wanted to check more. Extra checks are taking place in England, and then Man Utd will communicate to Atalanta and the agent of the player whether they proceed or whether the deal is off.”

Who United will now pursue, needing to sign another midfielder, remains to be seen.

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