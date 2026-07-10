Manchester United could be involved with Liverpool in two transfers

Manchester United are said to “love” a Liverpool forward, while the Reds could threaten them for a World Cup star on their radar who’s said to be a great fit at Anfield.

United want to recruit a new wide man, and the belief is that they’d like to use the money they raise from Marcus Rashford in order to sign one. Whether Rashford is now sold this summer remains to be seen.

In any case, there have a been a few options linked with the Red Devils, and a Liverpool man is one of the most intriguing.

United interest in Gakpo confirmed

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has confirmed long-standing interest from United in Cody Gakpo.

He said: “He has always been somewhat appreciated, but we know that Man Utd and Liverpool just don’t really do business.

“So, whether or not that could possibly get off the ground, I’m not so sure. There are denials, despite recent reports in the Netherlands, that Gakpo has asked in any way, shape, or form to leave.

“So, Liverpool are quite calm about the situation, but Tottenham might consider that deal. And all we can say is Man Utd loved Gakpo before he joined Liverpool.

“If Gakpo specifically asks to leave Liverpool, then let’s see whether Premier League clubs come forward. And it seems like Tottenham are the most concrete suitor.”

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Liverpool a better fit for Nmecha

United could, though, be threatened by Liverpool for Felix Nmecha. TEAMtalk is aware that United know they have a good chance of landing the German World Cup star.

However, we are also aware that the Reds are keen on him, and former Premier League defender Robert Huth thinks the £85.3million man would be a good fit at Anfield.

He said: “Felix Nmecha was one of the players that kind of stood out in the Germany team. He performed well, he kept winning the ball. I think he would suit Liverpool with [Andoni] Iraola as manager.

“I know how he likes the fast-flowing football, the quick turnaround, winning the ball high. Nmecha’s been doing that in the World Cup, so whether they go for it or not, who knows, but he certainly has got a good ability.”

Hall transfer not unlikely

Though there’s been a sense that United target Lewis Hall might not leave Newcastle this summer, Ben Jacobs has suggested he is in fact one of a few stars who could yet follow Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali out the door.

He said: “Before the window, it was Newcastle needing one, or multiple, big sales to balance the books.

“They’ve sold Tonali and Gordon, and to receive another £80m or so for [Bruno] Guimaraes, it will be less about finances and more about adding in the market, but at the same time subtracting from their project.

“If the not-for-sale stance becomes a sale at the end of it, then who’s to say that other players are not gonna go, ‘Well, not for sale doesn’t mean not for sale.’

“So I still sense that Newcastle might lose one of these two full-backs.”

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