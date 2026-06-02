Shock Liverpool transfer U-turn revealed as first Iraola signing ticks major box

The proposed exit of a Liverpool stalwart will now NOT happen, according to a fresh report, while the Reds also appear to be closing in on Andoni Iraola’s first signing at Anfield.

With the Spaniard closing in on being named the new Liverpool manager, there’s also plenty of buzz over incomings and outgoings on Merseyside and how the Reds’ first-team squad will ultimately look under Iraola once the new season gets underway.

While legendary attacker Mohamed Salah has already said his farewells, Ibrahima Konate looks set to follow him as he nears a move to Real Madrid.

However, another Liverpool star tipped to move on is now going nowhere…

Joe Gomez exit U-turn confirmed

According to a report from The Athletic‘s James Pearce, Joe Gomez will be remaining at Anfield for at least one more season.

Earlier this month, Gomez admitted to reporters that he was uncertain whether or not he’d still be a Red by the end of the summer, saying that ‘anything can happen’ as he enters the final year of his contract on Merseyside.

However, with Konate leaving and Giovanni Leoni on the long-term injured list, it appears that Gomez still has some value on Merseyside, despite his poor injury record.

The 29-year-old’s ability to cover multiple positions across the backline is most definitely an added benefit to keeping him around for at least the remainder of his contract.

Liverpool will, however, welcome Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes this summer, although the 20-year-old is unproven at Premier League level and may take some time to adjust.

If, as expected, Gomez does now stay, it will mean two Liverpool centre-backs going into their final season at the club, with skipper Virgil van Dijk also out of contract in 2027.

As to whether Gomez remaining is Iraola’s call, that is unclear at this stage, although it appears there is a plan in place to further boost Liverpool’s defensive ranks going forward (see below).

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Liverpool line up first Iraola signing

Liverpool are stepping up their search for a new central defender following the departure of Ibrahima Konate, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Club Brugge star Joel Ordonez is firmly back on the club’s radar.

The Reds are closing in on the appointment of Andoni Iraola as their new head coach after the Spaniard gave the green light to succeeding Arne Slot, with details emerging on his length of contract and on the backroom team he plans to form at Anfield.

And the Spaniard’s first addition to his squad could be a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Konate, especially while there are also lingering doubts surrounding the long-term futures of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez at Anfield.

Even with the highly-rated Jeremy Jacquet set to arrive on Merseyside this summer, Liverpool’s recruitment team have been carrying out extensive work on a number of defensive targets – and Ordonez is among the names receiving serious consideration.

The Ecuador international has established himself as one of Europe’s most promising young centre-backs during three impressive seasons with Club Brugge, and is widely expected to move on this summer.

Sources indicate that virtually every major Premier League club has conducted checks on the 22-year-old, with Brugge willing to sanction a sale for a fee approaching £40million.

Liverpool’s scouting department have followed Ordonez closely and TEAMtalk understands there is a strong belief internally that he possesses the attributes required to thrive at Anfield.

However, Ordonez is not the only option under consideration, with the Reds also keeping tabs on Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven, Benfica star Antonio Silva and Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande.

Domestically, Liverpool have also assessed Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke, Brentford’s Nathan Collins and Burnley’s Maxime Esteve during the past season.

DON’T MISS: Every completed Liverpool transfer in summer 2026: Signings, sales, loans

Liverpool pondering stunning West Ham raid

Mateus Fernandes has been given the green light to leave West Ham this summer following discussions with the relegated Hammers, and Liverpool are pondering a move for the midfielder amid strong interest from Manchester United.

The highly-rated Portuguese star, who has impressed despite the Hammers’ failure to retain their Premier League status, is now the subject of serious interest from several top clubs across Europe ahead of what is expected to be heavy competition for his signature.

Now, following talks with the club over his future, sources can reveal that the 21-year-old has been told by West Ham that he will be sold this summer.

Manchester United and Arsenal have both already made contact with the London Stadium outfit and are actively weighing up formal bids for the talented midfielder.

European champions Paris Saint-Germain have recently registered their own interest, with the player believed to be open to a move to the Ligue 1 giants.

In addition, sources insist Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on the situation, with the Merseyside giants emerging as ones to watch in the coming weeks, sources have stated.

West Ham, for their part, are demanding in excess of £80 million (€92.5m, $108m) for their star, a valuation that reflects recent sales of similar young, high-potential English Premier League talents and similar profiles.

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More Liverpool news: Romano drops big Diomande update; Klopp advice on Iraola

The future of Yan Diomande could be coming to a speedy conclusion after two reporters, including Fabrizio Romano, dropped updates on Liverpool and PSG.

Elsewhere, Liverpool sought the advice of Jurgen Klopp before deciding whether to move for Andoni Iraola as their new manager, but only after FSG’s “big wet dream” appointment was ruled out.

Finally, former England goalkeeper Ben Foster has encouraged Liverpool to move for a top West Ham star, amid reports that Chelsea are lining up a move for the England forward.