Liverpool are extremely unlikely to go down the Jurgen Klopp route in their search for a replacement for Arne Slot if they decide to sack their current manager, a top reporter has explained.

The pressure is mounting on Slot after suffering nine defeats from his past 12 games in charge of Liverpool. Most recently, three consecutive defeats by a three-goal margin – to sides Liverpool would have been progressively less expected to lose to – have raised serious questions about his future.

Sources inside Anfield insist Slot is safe for now, but the conversation could change if he can’t inspire a turnaround soon.

And there have been calls for Klopp to make an emotional return, even if on a temporary basis, to steer Liverpool in the right direction again.

However, any hopes Liverpool fans have of seeing Klopp come back for a second spell seem like a pipe dream – and a high-profile reporter has now spelled out exactly why.

According to the Daily Telegraph‘s chief football writer, Sam Wallace, who has won awards for his scoops in the past, it would be ‘sentimental and also a bit desperate’ for Liverpool to pursue a Klopp return.

There are three major reasons why Liverpool’s owners, FSG, are unlikely to look back at the German manager.

First and foremost, Wallace points to previous friction between Klopp and key decision makers like Michael Edwards and Julian Ward.

Edwards and Ward went on to leave Liverpool before returning in new roles after Klopp’s exit in 2024, and the owners could take the side of their off-pitch team now.

Wallace summarised that ‘FSG president Mike Gordon, Edwards, Ward and the rest will certainly not want to go back to Klopp.’

Secondly, FSG believe managers can experience dips in form just like players can. They are more likely to look at underlying data that may justify sticking with Slot (and their decision to pay £8m in compensation to appoint him from Feyenoord last summer).

Finally, it must be remembered that although not a manager at the moment, Klopp is currently working elsewhere as the Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull network of clubs.

Thus, the chances of Klopp making a Liverpool comeback – despite recently admitting it would be ‘theoretically possible’ – are slim to none.

Arne Slot still under pressure

Despite Klopp’s return looking unlikely, Slot will still be under pressure to turn Liverpool’s form around or else he could be at risk of losing his job.

Largely with the squad Klopp left behind, Slot won the Premier League title last season at the first time of asking, which does earn him some credit.

But there is an acknowledgement that the current run of results can’t carry on for much longer and TEAMtalk has learned that, with Liverpool expected to win their next three games, any slip-ups could turn the tide.

One potential candidate that could be considered by the Liverpool hierarchy to replace Slot is Ange Postecoglou, who remains admired despite his recent short spell with Nottingham Forest.

There have also been recent rumours about Luis Enrique, although he is still in work with reigning Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain.

But the job is still in Slot’s hands for now, even if not with as tight a grip as people would have expected a few months ago.

