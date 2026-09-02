David Ornstein along with another trusted reporter have dropped major clues about a Liverpool signing in 2027 that’ll make Chelsea sick.

Liverpool presided over a productive transfer window, though few would call it spectacular. The defensive issues were addressed to a degree, with the arrival of Jeremy Jacquet – which was pre-agreed in January – and the loan signing of Ronald Araujo.

A right-back would have been on the shopping list for most Liverpool fans, but FSG saw the situation differently.

Two new wingers joined in the form of Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz, while Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa both remained in situ despite exits being anticipated before the window began.

However, perhaps the biggest point of contention is what happened – or rather what didn’t happen – in central midfield.

The Reds waved goodbye to Curtis Jones (Inter Milan) and didn’t sign a direct replacement. Wataru Endo – who is way down the pecking order anyway – is the only recognised defensive midfielder Andoni Iraola can select.

Liverpool are known to hold interest in Monaco’s Lamine Camara who came within a whisker of joining Chelsea on deadline day.

The Blues had everything agreed, though Monaco aborted the move at the eleventh hour, infuriating Chelsea who still went on to sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for £125m.

The obvious thing for Chelsea to do now would be to simply go back in for Camara in 2027, be that January or the summer.

However, the latest from David Ornstein suggests Camar amight wind up moving to Anfield and not Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool could sign Lamine Camara in 2027

When quizzed on Liverpool’s perceived vulnerabilities in midfield, Ornstein told The Athletic FC podcast: “There was a period of rumours, maybe a slight possibility, that Alexis Mac Allister might leave.

“He was linked with Manchester City, and, I think, earlier in the window with others as well.

“Curtis Jones left, too, so I understand your point on the holding midfield position.

“Information reached us around deadline day that if Mac Allister had left, their top choice would have been Lamine Camara from Monaco.

“So maybe we have to watch this space in the future to see what happens around that.”

Ornstein’s update came not long after fellow reporter, Ben Jacobs, claimed Liverpool had told Camara to ‘wait’ for them in 2027 rather than join Chelsea in the window just gone.

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Jacobs said while appearing on talkSPORT: “Liverpool don’t want Lamine Camara now. They never explored it.

“Alexis Mac Allister is still at the club. But my understanding is that Liverpool said to Monaco, ‘Wait’. Liverpool said to Camara, ‘Wait’.

“Now, to be clear, so this is not taken out of context, we are not saying Liverpool interfered in the deal relating to Chelsea.

“We were saying all day, Liverpool said to Monaco and Liverpool said to Camara, if you don’t get your move, and it was not looking likely in the middle of the day, we will be back for you potentially in 2027.”