Four high profile Manchester United players signed for a combined total of £210m are fighting for their futures at Old Trafford, with the hierarchy’s three-part transfer plan to hit phase three.

Man Utd took a sledgehammer to their attacking ranks in the summer of 2025 when bringing Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko on board.

It was the midfield’s turn in the window just gone, with Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba signing up.

Next up in the summer of 2027 is the defence, with The Telegraph and Manchester Evening News strongly suggesting as many as four new signings – two full-backs, two centre-backs – are planned.

With so many arrivals in the pipeline, there must be a plethora of connected exits.

According to reports from the MEN and talkSPORT, there are four Man Utd players who are now fighting for their futures at United ahead of next year’s defensive rebuild, with the quartet essentially in make or break seasons.

The quartet are Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Matthijs De Ligt and Luke Shaw.

Per talkSPORT, United plan to trigger the option in Martinez’s deal, thus extending his contract until 2028.

However, part of the reason United are activating the option is to protect their investment and ensure they can collect a fee if selling at the end of the current campaign.

Martinez has spent large chunks or his United career injured, and the report stated if he struggles with form and/or injuries this term, he’ll be booted out next summer.

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Maguire, De Ligt, Shaw battling for Man Utd survival

It’s a similar situation with Maguire who is in the final year of a contract that contains a club option for an extra season. Maguire will be 34 next summer.

On De Ligt, the MEN reported: ‘Matthijs de Ligt is another who has to prove his fitness concerns are a thing of the past.

‘The Dutch defender was starting to make an impression at Old Trafford before picking up a back injury last November.

‘He had surgery on the issue at the end of last season and is closing in on a return, but his absence now stretches to eight months.’

Shaw looked back to his best last season, though is in the last year of his deal which doesn’t contain an option to extend.

Shaw turns 32 next summer and Man Utd must decide at some stage in the current campaign whether to offer a contract extension or let the long-serving star go on a free next year.

Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro appear to be safe and won’t be involved in the defensive overhaul in 2027.

Man Utd’s top defensive target for 2027, irrespective of position, is Newcastle left-back, Lewis Hall.

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