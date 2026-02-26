As speculation intensifies over the future of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, TEAMtalk can reveal that interest is mounting from the Middle East, with Qatar emerging as a serious contender to lure the legendary manager back to the region.

While the Saudi Pro League has made no secret of its ambition to attract Guardiola – a story TEAMtalk has previously reported – we can now confirm that Saudi Arabia is not the only Middle Eastern destination in the frame. The Qatar Stars League, a competition that played a significant role in the twilight of Guardiola’s playing career, is now positioning itself as a potential landing spot should he become available.

Sources close to the situation indicate that Doha-based Al-Ahli, where Guardiola spent two years as a player, is among the clubs expressing concrete interest.

The Catalan coach remains highly respected in Qatar, not only for his on-field achievements but also for his role as a World Cup ambassador ahead of the 2022 finals.

Financial resources are reportedly in place to make a compelling offer, with Qatari officials keen to leverage both his footballing pedigree and his global profile.

The Qatar Stars League already boasts high-profile names, including former Man City boss Roberto Mancini, now at the helm of Al Sadd. The presence of such figures underscores the league’s ambition and its growing appeal to elite managers and players alike.

Back in Manchester, City are not standing still. With just over 12 months left on Guardiola’s current contract, sources within the Etihad have confirmed to us that the club is conducting due diligence on potential successors.

As we have previously revealed, sporting director Hugo Viana has been overseeing the process since he arrived last year, with the club determined to ensure a seamless transition should their most successful manager to date decide to embark on a new challenge.

As the story develops, all eyes will be on both Manchester and the Middle East. Will Guardiola be tempted by a return to Qatar, or will the lure of another project – perhaps in Saudi Arabia or elsewhere – prove stronger? One thing is certain: the next chapter in Guardiola’s illustrious career is set to be one of the most closely watched and talked about in world football.

Sources confirmed to us on February 5 that Xabi Alonso, Enzo Maresca and Vincent Kompany are all serious contenders to take over from Guardiola.

Maresca notably had contact over a return to City even before his departure from Chelsea.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on February 3 that Guardiola is very likely to leave City at the end of the season.

Want more breaking news lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man City: Serie A ‘sensation’ eyed; Anderson battle ON

Meanwhile, a report claims City and Arsenal are preparing bids to land a highly rated Serie A defender.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has emerged as a key target for both City and rivals Manchester United.

City have already made contact with Anderson’s agent, while United are ready to break the £100million barrier to win the chase.