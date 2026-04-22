Enzo Maresca is on course to succeed Pep Guardiola as manager of Manchester City and a stunning new report claims his first signing could be a record-breaking one from Chelsea.

Maresca left Chelsea by mutual consent on the first day of 2026, and since then, the Blues have unravelled spectacularly. Liam Rosenior – Maresca’s direct replacement – has already been fired. The hunt for Chelsea’s next permanent manager is now underway, with a Premier League boss an early favourite.

Maresca has long been linked with replacing Guardiola at Man City when the time comes for the legendary Spaniard to depart.

Guardiola is contracted for another season, though there is continued speculation he could walk away one year early, and especially so if he breaks Arsenal hearts and wins one final Premier League title in the coming weeks.

And according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, it’s very much still the case that Maresca will replace Guardiola in the City dugout.

Romano reaffirmed Maresca is City’s would-be successor to Pep when reporting on Chelsea’s managerial situation on YouTube. The reporter also stressed there is ZERO chance Maresca returns to Stamford Bridge on the back of Rosenior losing his job.

There’s another layer to this story, however, and that relates to who Maresca would sign if and when he does fill Pep’s shoes.

According to the latest from ESPN Argentina journalist, Gustavo Yarroch, Maresca wants to reunite with Enzo Fernandez in City colours.

“In England, there are increasingly strong rumours that after the World Cup, Pep Guardiola could leave his position,” said Yarroch (as cited by Sport Witness).

“If that were to happen, and Enzo Maresca arrived as Manchester City manager, he also has Enzo Fernandez on his radar.”

Enzo Fernandez could leave Chelsea

Fernandez, 25, has been the subject of rampant transfer speculation in 2026 so far.

The Argentine was recently handed an internal two-match suspension by Chelsea on the back of his public flirtations with Real Madrid.

TEAMtalk understands Fernandez’s enforced absence from the team exacerbated a rift between senior Chelsea players and Rosenior which the now-fired Blues boss was unable to heal.

But rather than join Real Madrid, Fernandez could now stay within England by joining Maresca at Man City.

What’s more, a place in Man City’s midfield could soon open up, with Real Madrid hoping to sign Rodri as part of their upcoming midfield rebuild.

Man City’s record buy remains Jack Grealish by way of his £100m arrival from Aston Villa in 2021.

Given Fernandez cost £106.8m, is under contract until 2032, is now a better player than when he arrived, and Chelsea would be selling to a domestic rival, any move to the Etihad would obliterate City’s all-time transfer record.

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