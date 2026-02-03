Guardiola ‘extremely’ likely to QUIT Man City and Liverpool icon favoured among three replacements – multiple sources

The overwhelming expectation is Pep Guardiola will walk away from Manchester City at season’s end, and multiple sources have informed us of the three managerial candidates at the very top of City’s shortlist.

As speculation swirls around Pep Guardiola’s future at Manchester City, sources suggest the chances of the renowned manager departing the Etihad Stadium at the end of the current 2025/26 season are growing significantly.

Despite signing a two-year contract extension in November 2024 that ties him to the club until 2027, credible voices within football circles indicate an “extremely strong chance” of an exit this summer.

Even senior figures at Manchester City had anticipated a shorter commitment —perhaps just one year until 2026 — before the longer deal was finalised, with well-placed sources believing Guardiola may walk away, though he has a history of late decisions and occasional changes of heart.

Guardiola himself has previously downplayed immediate departure talk, insisting his focus remains on the team and that leaving is “not on the table right now.”

However, the ongoing challenges faced by City – following a trophyless campaign last season and a testing start to this one – have intensified doubts about his long-term plans.

Man City’s hierarchy appears to be preparing meticulously for such a scenario. Multiple sources point to a three-man shortlist of highly regarded candidates to succeed the Catalan tactician, all of whom share stylistic or philosophical links to Guardiola’s approach.

We understand City are desperate to ensure their next manager shares a similar stylistic approach to Guardiola to ensure a smooth transition process.

The club do not want to lock themselves in to having to splash the cash over multiple windows to reshape the squad in another manager’s image that is totally different to Guardiola’s.

Man City’s three-man replacement list

Leading the pack is Xabi Alonso, the former Bayer Leverkusen boss celebrated for his unbeaten Bundesliga triumph in 2024.

Having played under Guardiola at Bayern Munich, Alonso brings tactical intelligence and a modern, possession-oriented style that aligns closely with City’s identity.

Adding another layer to this story is the fact Alonso is held in such high regard at rivals Liverpool after starring at Anfield during his playing days between 2004-09.

What’s more, Alonso’s camp had been contacted by Liverpool earlier in 2026 at a time when Arne Slot’s future remained a topic of fervent debate.

Slot isn’t going anywhere, with the Dutchman still backed and trusted by Liverpool’s hierarchy. But in the event Liverpool’s situation implodes and Slot were removed from power, Alonso is the manager they’d turn to.

Enzo Maresca also features prominently. The Italian, who served as Guardiola’s assistant at City before spells at Leicester and Chelsea, is seen as a natural fit due to his deep understanding of the club’s methods and his emphasis on fluid, attacking football.

Completing the trio is Cesc Fabregas, the ex-Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder currently impressing as head coach of Como in Serie A.

His work in Italy has earned admirers for its innovative and progressive nature, marking him as an exciting prospect for a club like City.

Two other outsiders revealed

Beyond this core group, other names have surfaced in discussions, including Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola – praised for his high-energy, pressing game in the Premier League – and Porto head coach Francesco Farioli, noted for his data-driven and attacking approach that has delivered results.

While no decision has been confirmed and City continue to dismiss much of the talk as speculation, the combination of contract context, performance pressures, and proactive succession planning paints a picture of potential transition.

Guardiola’s decade-long reign has delivered unparalleled success, including multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

Should he depart, the task of replacing one of football’s greatest minds would be monumental.