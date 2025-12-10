Manchester City lead Manchester United in the race to sign an exciting striker

Manchester City are favourites ahead of Manchester United to sign Brazil’s striker sensation, Dell, TEAMtalk understands, as the youngster’s standout form and sky-high potential spark comparisons with Erling Haaland.

The talented forward has emerged as one of the stories of the Under-17 World Cup, where he finished as the third top-scorer in Qatar, clinching the Bronze boot.

Dell, 17, has already featured for the senior side at Bahia, who are part of the City Group.

Man City, under Pep Guardiola, were well-versed on Dell’s potential before the tournament in Qatar, where he impressed a huge number of sides.

United were among those particularly impressed by Dell, who is known in his homeland as the “Haaland of Sertao.”

But now his path could very well be to follow in Haaland’s footsteps to the Etihad.

TEAMtalk is told by sources that Man City and City Group’s hierarchy are discussing Dell’s future, given that the teenager is eligible to move to Europe next summer, but they could look to finalise a deal early in 2026.

READ MORE 👀 Man City make new Yaya Toure a priority target as sources reveal Man Utd interest

Man City hold ace card Brazilian striker chase

TEAMtalk understands that Dell is open to moving next summer, but whether he starts in England with Man City or elsewhere within their group remains to be seen.

At this point, it seems United or any other team outside City Group have a major task on their hands to land him.

Dell has made two senior appearances for Bahia thus far. For their under-20 side, he has notched seven goals in 11 appearances, standing out a mile at that level.

He has also notched a total of seven goals in 14 appearances for Brazil’s Under-17s, with five of those coming in the Under-17 World Cup last month, in eight appearances in the competition.

Latest Man City news: Semenyo stance / Champions League full-back eyed

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that while Man City are showing strong interest in Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, they have a tough task on their hands to land him.

United, Tottenham, and Liverpool are also in the mix to sign the 25-year-old. However, our sources have revealed the club that Semenyo views as his ideal next destination, ahead of a potential January transfer.

In other news, TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones also confirmed yesterday that Man City are one of the clubs keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown.

United, Arsenal, Tottenham, and West Ham have all made checks on the 22-year-old, who contributed an assist in Frankfurt’s Champions League clash against Barcelona last night.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.