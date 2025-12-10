While Liverpool won against Inter Milan without Mohamed Salah in the team, his dream successor, Michael Olise of Bayern Munich, starred yet again in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Following Salah’s bombshell comments about Liverpool and manager Arne Slot after the Premier League game against Leeds United last weekend, the Egyptian King was dropped from the squad for the Champions League match against the Nerazzurri at San Siro on Tuesday evening. As Salah trained in the gym, Liverpool beat the Italian club 1-0 in Milan.

Salah may not have been in action on Tuesday, but Michael Olise was, with the Bayern Munich winger proving once again why he is the perfect successor to the former Chelsea attacker at Anfield.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool do have Olise on their radar as a potential successor to Salah, though any move is being widely played down and seen as hugely difficult to pull off.

Olise has been a revelation for Bayern since his move from Crystal Palace in 2024, and it would be a dream for Liverpool to bring him to Anfield.

However, our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Bayern are not at all keen on selling Olise, with sources in Germany adamant that it would be an exercise in futility for Liverpool to move for the 13-times capped France winger.

However, hope springs eternal, and in football, you just never know. Olise’s heroics for Bayern against Sporting CP at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday will reinforce Liverpool manager Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes’s stance that he is perfect for the Merseyside club.

Olise started on the right wing for Bayern in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but the 23-year-old often swapped positions with Lennart Karl, who was deployed by manager Vincent Kompany in a central attacking midfield.

The winger provided the assist for the first goal, as Bayern won the Champions League game 3-1.

Olise took four shots and played five key passes against Sporting CP, according to WhoScored.

The winger also had a pass accuracy of 93.1%, took 88 touches, won six dribbles, made three tackles and one interception, and put in six crosses.

Bild journalist Christian Falk was hugely impressed with Olise and gave him 8 out of 10 in his Player Ratings.

Falk noted on CFBayernInsider: “Olise was a constant threat on the flanks, but what made him even more dangerous was the swap in positions between him and Karl.”

Olise now has nine goals and 14 assists to his name in 23 matches in all competitions for Bayern this season.

As for Mo Salah, the Liverpool legend has scored only five goals and registered just three assists in 19 appearances for the Reds in the 2025/26 campaign.

