Enzo Maresca is determined for Man City to sign Enzo Fernandez

Manchester City are actively working towards a double signing worth £200m that will sting Everton and benefit Tottenham, according to reports.

Man City have embarked on a monumental squad overhaul this summer, though as yet, far many more have left than joined.

As such, the final few days of the window will bring a flurry of signings, and Enzo Maresca’s side are determined to add both Everton talisman, Iliman Ndiaye, and Chelsea ace, Enzo Fernandez.

TEAMtalk brought news earlier on Thursday of City preparing an £80m bid for Ndiaye. If a move is made, there’s a very real possibility Jack Grealish goes the other way having already thrived on loan with the Toffees last season.

Man City ‘working hard’ to sign Iliman Ndiaye

Taking to YouTube on Thursday night to provide the latest on this story, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, explained: “Man City are working on Iliman Ndiaye deal.

“The swap deal is possible, Grealish back to Everton … it’s Everton and also Aston Villa calling as a possibility.

“But Everton are ready to include Jack Grealish in a conversation about Ndiaye.

“Ndiaye said no to Al-Hilal and another Saudi club this summer. He wants to stay in the Premier League.

“Man City, who share a very good relationship with the agents of the player, are working hard to sign the player.

“Negotiations are ongoing, so he’s a serious option on Man City’s list.”

Ndiaye to Man City is good news for Tottenham

Romano went on to confirm Pedro Neto (Chelsea) and Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) remain alternatives under consideration at City.

But if Maresca’s men do press ahead with Ndiaye, they’ll disregard the others, much to Tottenham’s delight given Spurs are pushing to complete their attacking rebuild with the signing of Gakpo.

Savio and Omar Marmoush have already joined, and Spurs have agreed personal terms with Gakpo. Liverpool want one more winger after Bradley Barcola before greenlighting Gakpo’s sale, which would be to Tottenham if Man City get Ndiaye.

The second massive move Man City want over the coming days regards Enzo Fernandez.

Enzo Fernandez transfer latest

The Argentine has approved a move to Man City where he’d reunite with Maresca who he worked under at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez was left out of Chelsea’s squad to face Luton Town in the League Cup on Thursday night, thus indicating a deal is there to be made.

Detailing the latest, Romano said: “Man City are in contact with the agents of the player on a daily basis.

“They’re expected to have direct discussions with Chelsea to make a final decision on this deal very soon.”

Romano concluded by reaffirming Fernandez has said yes to the idea of signing for Man City.

Regarding cost, Chelsea want £120m, but also to sign, or at the very least line up, a worthy replacement first.

If the Blues determine they can’t sign a suitable heir for Fernandez in time, there’ll be no sale for the Argentine.

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