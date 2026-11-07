Man City FFP: Prospect of staying in the Premier League floated as Erling Haaland’s next move is named – Exclusive

Manchester City are waiting to see what punishment they face and whether Erling Haaland could leave

Manchester City are still hoping there is a scenario that will unfold that could see the club remain in the Premier League despite being found guilty on 114 counts of financial irregularities, a former Cityzens star has exclusively told TEAMtalk.

The eight-time Premier League champions are caught up in the competition’s biggest ever storm, having been found guilty of cooking their books and creating £830m worth of ‘sham’ commercial deals to help fund some excessive squad spending over nine years between 2009 and 2018.

And while, in the interest of fair and balanced reporting, it must be stressed that City continue to protest their innocence and have already appealed the verdict, a separate Premier League commission is currently deliberating on what is the best course of action with regards a punishment.

Those range from demotion from the Premier League, potentially down the EFL, as well as a multi-season points punishment together with a ban on future incoming signings.

However, former Man City star Michael Ball believes City – who we have revealed are prepared to take the case to clear their name all the way to the High Court – still hope they can beat the most severe of recriminations and find a solution that could see them remain in the Premier League.

“The best outcome would be for the findings to be overturned,” Ball exclusively told TEAMtalk, in association with BetWright.com, before adding: “Beyond that, City will want to remain in the Premier League and continue competing. They may look at other cases and hope the outcome is a fine.

“There are so many possible consequences: players leaving, changes to the squad and wider questions about the club.

“But if they remain in the Premier League, I think City would see that as a victory.”

One of the many sub-plots to the charges relates to the future of several of their big-name stars, and few have gained more column inches as a result of the guilty verdict than Erling Haaland, with the Norwegian goal machine quickly coming into the sights of both Real Madrid and Barcelona as a result.

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Ball imagines Haaland and Mbappe at Real Madrid

Haaland has also been linked with a move to Arsenal, while Jamie Carragher even daringly asked a top sports lawyer if there was any chance he could wind up at Liverpool on a free transfer; the results of which might surprise you.

However, Ball, who played 67 times for City between 2007 and 2009, has always felt the player was destined for Spain – and in particular, Real Madrid.

“I have always felt his career has a clear progression.

“He did well at Dortmund, moved to City — the club he supported as a child — and wanted to win everything there. The next step could be another major challenge, perhaps Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“I find it difficult to see him staying in the Premier League if he leaves City. From the outside, it feels as though he wants to experience different stages and tick off different achievements.

“But only he knows. If he is happy in England, he might want to stay.”

Asked if Haaland could play in the same team as Kylian Mbappe, Ball added: “Well, I would not want to play against them, I know that much!

“I would be happy watching from the sofa, though. Having those two together would be a fantastic spectacle.”

With regard to a possible points deduction, former City keeper Peter Schmeichel has reasoned why a 125-point deduction, over a five-year period, would be the fairest solution.

Gary Neville, meanwhile, has called for three severe sanctions, but has stopped short of demanding a triple relegation.