Man City are keen to sign a new midfielder in January

Manchester City have identified Atalanta midfielder Ederson as their top target for the January window despite Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes being Pep Guardiola’s ideal signing, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Rodri, 28, is one of Guardiola’s most important players but he has suffered a serious knee injury and will be unavailable until at least the start of next season.

As we have consistently reported, Man City are keen to bring in a new midfielder to cover for Rodri’s absence and Ederson is one who has been heavily linked with a switch to the Etihad.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that in recent days, Man City have intensified talks with Ederson’s agents to gauge whether a January transfer is feasible.

We understand the Brazilian international is excited about the prospect of signing for one of the strongest teams in the world and working under Guardiola.

However, Atalanta don’t want to lose Ederson and have slapped a price tag of €60million (£49.6m / $62.9m) on his head.

Guardiola knows he needs to sign a new midfielder next month if Man City are to compete for trophies this season. Sources have revealed that there are three other targets on the club’s shortlist, should they miss out on Ederson.

England int’l, Serie A star on Man City shortlist

TEAMtalk can confirm that Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is another player being looked at by Man City ahead of January.

Sources say the 20-year-old England international is happy at Selhurst Park and sees it as the perfect place for him to continue his exciting development.

However, Wharton would be willing to move if a project proposed by a top club is deemed suitable for him. Man City are big admirers of his, while Liverpool are also keeping tabs on his situation.

We understand that Crystal Palace will demand a minimum of £60million for Wharton’s signature. Oliver Glasner doesn’t want to lose him in January and the Eagles are in a strong negotiating position, with his contract valid until 2029.

TEAMtalk sources in Italy say that AC Milan midfielder Tijiani Reijnders is also on Man City’s radar and a January move for him could materialise if they miss out on Ederson.

Sources say Man City’s recruitment chiefs view Reijnders as an ‘excellent option’ in terms of value for money and would be willing to spend around €50million (£41.4m / $52.5m) on the Dutchman.

Reijnders, however, is close to signing a contract extension with Milan, so Man City will have to move quickly if they want to sign him this winter.

Bruno Guimaraes is Guardiola’s ‘dream’ target

Sources say that Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes would be Guardiola’s ‘dream’ signing. The Cityzens’ showed interest in him this past summer, but Eddie Howe’s side weren’t willing to sell him for less than his £100million release clause.

That clause has now expired, but we understand the Magpies would demand £100million again for his sale in January.

That is seen as too expensive for Man City and therefore a winter move for Guimaraes is off the table, but the 27-year-old is someone to keep a close eye on at the end of the season.

We understand that Man City are willing to put £80million on the table to sign Guimaraes next summer, hence why they are reluctant to spend too much on a new midfielder mid-season.

The Premier League champions’ interest in Guimaraes is concrete and although he is happy with Newcastle, could be tempted by a switch to the Etihad next season as long as Man City qualify for the Champions League.

