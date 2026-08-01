Man Utd react to ‘agreement’ claim about Altay Bayindir and Celta de Vigo

Manchester United sources have reacted to rumours that Altay Bayindir is on his way to Celta de Vigo, with two journalists from the English press shedding light on the situation.

On June 26, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd have decided to let Bayindir leave in the summer transfer window.

We reported at the time that the 28-year-old Turkey international goalkeeper himself was ready to leave Man Utd and become the first choice for another club.

Man Utd have since signed Karl Darlow, who will be the number two goalkeeper under manager Michael Carrick, with Senne Lammens the undisputed first cchoice between the posts.

It emerged on Saturday morning that Celta de Vigo have a loan agreement in place with Man Utd over Bayindir.

Altay Bayindir to Celta de Vigo claim in Spain

Spanish journalist Alberto Bravo wrote on X at 11:05am on August 1: “Celta and Manchester United have reached an agreement for Altay Bayindir.

“Over the weekend, they will exchange the documentation so that the Turkish goalkeeper can arrive in Vigo next week.”

Bravo added at 12:21pm: “Altay Bayindir’s contract expires in 2027.

“United can extend it by one more year, but it seems complicated that they will exercise that option, so at the end of the season Celta could reach an agreement to sign him permanently.”

Writing further in Metropolitano.gal, Bravo noted: ‘Celta Vigo has finalised – only minor details remain – its fourth summer signing for the first team.

‘It’s goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

‘The 28-year-old Turkish international arrives on loan from Manchester United.

‘As Metropolitano.gal has learned, negotiations between the three parties have progressed satisfactorily in recent days.

‘A loan agreement was reached in the last few hours.

‘The expectation is that the final details will be completed, including the exchange of documents and the signing of contracts.’

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Man Utd react to Altay Bayindir rumour

However, two journalists from the English media have reported that while Man Utd are ready to offload Bayindir this summer, there is no agreement with Celta over a loan deal.

The Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler wrote on X at 2:34pm on August 1: “Man Utd sources confirm interest from Celta Vigo in taking keeper Altay Bayindir on loan this season but say the deal isn’t done yet.

“Bayindir’s on the bench against Atletico Madrid in Stockholm today with Tom Heaton starting in goal #mufc”

The Sun journalist Samuel Luckhurst posted on X at 5:22pm on August 1: “Altay Bayindir was involved in the warm-up today but sat in the stands as #mufc expect him to leave.

“Club held more talks with his agent in the week, while Celta Vigo have shown interest in taking him on loan.

“Another club has offered to buy him.”

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