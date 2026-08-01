Liverpool, Arsenal presented with stunning chance to hijack PSG transfer – Exclusive

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have all been contacted regarding the opportunity to hijack a PSG transfer that could be made for around €60m, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a sensational breakthrough campaign in Amsterdam, registering 32 goal contributions despite Ajax enduring a difficult domestic season. His form has firmly established him as one of Europe’s most sought-after young attackers.

We understand PSG have now held positive discussions over a move for Godts after missing out on RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande.

The French champions are on the verge of completing a deal for Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, but sources say PSG football advisor Luis Campos remains determined to strengthen his attacking options further and has identified Godts as a player capable of fitting perfectly into Luis Enrique’s long-term plans.

Godts is understood to be open to the prospect of moving to the French capital, despite knowing he would face fierce competition for minutes among arguably the strongest collection of attacking talent in world football.

With PSG’s interest becoming increasingly serious, intermediaries have updated the player’s other leading suitors.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have all been informed of the latest developments, having maintained varying degrees of contact with Godts’ representatives throughout the summer.

Arsenal remain firmly in the market for a left-sided attacker, while Liverpool and Tottenham’s searches for additional wide options have been well documented throughout the transfer window.

Manchester United, meanwhile, continue to prioritise the signing of a versatile forward capable of operating across the front line, and sources insist all four Premier League clubs retain an interest in the Belgium international.

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Ajax, however, are determined not to lose one of their brightest young talents.

Ajax name price for Mika Godts transfer

Sources have told TEAMtalk the Dutch champions value Godts at around €60million / £51million, a figure that has not discouraged PSG from continuing discussions.

Ajax technical director Jordi Cruyff publicly reinforced the club’s stance this weekend.

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“Ultimately, players like Godts will leave, but only at the right time and for the right price,” Cruyff told De Telegraaf.

“We want to keep him in Amsterdam for at least another year. He is not for sale and otherwise very difficult to buy.”

Despite Ajax’s public position, TEAMtalk understands PSG remain optimistic that a deal can be explored if negotiations continue, while Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are all keeping a close watch on developments should the situation change before the transfer window closes.

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