Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Arsenal plan to sell Martin Zubimendi once they have completed the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

On July 31, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal were confident of signing Guimaraes before the summer transfer window closes.

We reported that Arsenal were intensifying talks with Newcastle over a deal in excess of £80million for the Brazil international.

ESPN reported on August 1 that Arsenal have ‘completed the signing’ of Guimaraes.

Arsenal, who won the Premier League title last season, reportedly struck an £80m deal with Newcastle on Friday night.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that is not the case, but the Italian journalist has claimed that a deal is close to being struck.

Romano has also reported that even if Arsenal seal a deal for Guimaraes, last season’s Champions League finalists will not sell Spain international midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi joins Arsenal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025.

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Martin Zubimendi to stay at Arsenal

Romano said about Arsenal, Newcastle and Guimaraes on his YouTube channel: “Get ready, Arsenal fans, get ready because Bruno Guimaraes is really, really, really getting closer.

“What’s happening right now – Arsenal and Newcastle are in contact.

“So, the two clubs are talking.

“Newcastle seem to open doors to the exit of Bruno Guimaraes, so now the two clubs are discussing about the transfer fee, but the wall that Newcastle put for the Bruno Guimaraes deal, end of May, June, July, now, it’s becoming completely different because Arsenal are confident, Arsenal are optimistic.

“The title of my last YouTube video here on the channel was Bruno time, and it’s really Bruno time.

“Any moment could be the right moment to reach an agreement, send official proposals, and proceed with the Bruno Guimaraes deal.

“It’s not closed or done yet while I am recording this video.

“It’s 4:18pm here in Italy, but Bruno Guimaraes is really, really close to Arsenal.

“The player, as I told you long time ago, has an agreement with Arsenal on personal terms.

“He’s super excited about this opportunity.

“Honestly, from what I am hearing, Bruno can’t wait to be an Arsenal player, and Mikel Arteta can’t wait to have Bruno.

“Mikel Arteta has always been a big, big fan of Bruno, and so he wants him at all cost.

“He believes this is the perfect player to do the next step in midfield, and so deal absolutely underway.”

Romano added about Zubimendi: “Let me clarify something.

“I saw something on social media, people saying that I said that Bruno was to upgrade Zubimendi or Bruno was to replace Zubimendi.

“That’s not the case.

“I never mentioned Zubimendi in any of my videos this summer.

“Zubimendi is absolutely highly rated and respected at Arsenal.

“So, there is no connection at all.

“They are also different players, so nothing about Zubimendi, this is about Bruno Guimaraes and Arsenal advancing very, very well.”

Christian Norgaard leaving Arsenal for Everton

As Arsenal close in on a deal for Guimaraes, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have decided to sever ties with Danish defensive midfielder Christian Norgaard, who is joining Everton.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein posted on X at 4:27pm on August 1: “EXCL: Everton reach agreement in principle with Arsenal to sign Christian Norgaard.

“Still needs formalising but 32yo midfielder set to join #EFC from #AFC for in region of £7m & expected to undergo medical next week ahead of proposed move”

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