Manchester City have tried their best to prevent an exit, but a second influential figure is leaving the club this summer, according to a trusted Liverpool reporter.

Man City announced on Friday that legendary manager, Pep Guardiola, will leave the club at the end of the season. The Spaniard has spent a decade in east Manchester and delivered 17 major trophies in that time, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League. City also won the treble during the 2022/23 campaign.

The club will name their newly-developed north stand after Guardiola, and a statue of the manager will be built at the stadium.

Alas, all good things must come to an end, and City have had their succession plan ironed out for some time.

Former Chelsea boss, Enzo Maresca, will succeed Guardiola at the Etihad, though he’ll have to embark on his journey without the services of assistant coach, Pep Lijnders.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Liverpool expert, James Pearce, who insisted Lijnders is leaving too, much to Man City’s dismay.

Man City losing Pep Lijnders too

If you’re wondering why Pearce has the drop on a Man City story, it’s likely because Lijnders has Liverpool connections having served as Jurgen Klopp’s long-term assistant coach at Anfield for nearly a decade across two spells.

As mentioned, Man City had pushed to retain Lijnders, but the Dutchman has chosen to take flight at the same time as Guardiola.

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Pearce explained: ‘Manchester City assistant manager Pep Lijnders will leave the club at the end of the season.

‘City were keen for the Dutch coach to stay on and be part of a new era at the Etihad following the end of Pep Guardiola’s glittering 10-year reign.

‘Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is set to take over from Guardiola, but Lijnders is understood to have opted against signing a new long-term contract to become one of Maresca’s assistants.

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‘Lijnders will say his goodbyes to City players and staff following Sunday’s final game of the season at home to Aston Villa and he’s expected to embark on a new challenge elsewhere this summer.’

Regarding the players, there’ll be changes too. Stalwarts John Stones and Bernardo Silva are both leaving via free agency.

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