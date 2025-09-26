Stunning U-turn with Man City in ‘advanced’ contract talks after star’s failed summer exit

Savinho is now open to penning a new contract with Manchester City despite his attempts to leave for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, with journalists revealing how long his prospective new deal will last for.

Savinho joined Man City from sister club Troyes in July last year for €40million (then £31m). The winger earned the move after impressing on loan at Girona – another member club of the City Football Group – where he notched 11 goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances.

Savinho managed three goals and 13 assists in 48 games during his debut campaign at City. He emerged as a prime target for Tottenham on August 10, with Thomas Frank’s side opening club-to-club talks to see if they could get a deal over the line.

Spurs opened the bidding at €50m (£44m), which was snubbed by City. An improved offer worth close to €70m (£61m) was also rejected.

Savinho was eager to make the move as he was aware of Frank’s strong interest in his services and also felt he would get more game time at Spurs.

But City blocked the transfer as they view the left-footed ace as an important player for the future.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Savinho has now performed a major U-turn over his future at the Etihad, with City director of football Hugo Viana ‘closing in’ on a contract agreement.

Talks between the two parties are at an ‘advanced’ and ‘final stage’, with Savinho set to stay at the club for the ‘long term’.

Fellow reporters Guillermo Rai and Jordan Campbell, of The Athletic, add that Savinho’s new contract is expected to run until June 2031.

The fresh terms will likely end all rumours of Savinho leaving City for Spurs or any other club in 2026, unless a release clause is included.

Savinho contract to silence all exit talk

Spurs missed out on both Savinho and Eberechi Eze in the summer, with the latter joining rivals Arsenal, but they did still manage to add extra firepower to their attack.

Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani all arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Mathys Tel’s loan move became permanent for £30m.

TEAMtalk revealed on August 30 that there was growing concern Savinho’s move to Spurs would collapse, and that is ultimately what happened.

Pep Guardiola had told reporters that the Brazilian was injured and would not be fit to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in City’s opening Premier League fixture, but Savinho subsequently posted a story on Instagram of him in the gym, risking his manager’s wrath.

Guardiola and Savinho have clearly made up as the player is now ready to pledge his long-term future to City.

The forward has made four appearances in all competitions so far this season and scored his first goal against Huddersfield Town in the League Cup third round.

