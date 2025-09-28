Patrick Bamford in limbo as former Leeds United star’s talks hit shock roadblock – journalist

Former Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is still searching for a new club after his contract with the Whites was ripped up by mutual consent in August, and his future could take a shock twist.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke made it clear to the once-capped England international that he wasn’t part of his plans after he fell down the pecking order, and ultimately, a departure from Elland Road seemed like a good outcome for all parties.

“He knows how much I rate him as a player and I would have preferred a fit Patrick Bamford for the last two seasons,” Farke said in an interview over the summer.

“But he is a player who needs to be the main man. He needs an arm round the shoulder after some difficult seasons. I was not willing to tell him he was the main man at Premier League level.”

Several clubs are understood to have shown interest in the 32-year-old in recent weeks, but LaLiga side Getafe have long been considered the frontrunners.

However, according to an update from reliable Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, Bamford’s talks over joining Getafe have ‘slowed down’ in recent days…

“The possibility of Patrick Bamford signing for Getafe remains on the table,” Moretto posted on X [translated to English].

“Negotiations have slowed down in recent days because Getafe has taken its time to decide whether to close the deal or not, but in the coming days the final decision will be made.”

Patrick Bamford ‘needs to play’ – Danny Mills

Bamford went through periods of excellent form for Leeds, most notably notching 17 goals and nine assists in 38 Premier League appearances in the 2020/21 campaign, earning him a brief spot in the England team.

However, the forward has suffered multiple injury blows over the past few years and that significantly limited his impact in recent seasons for the Whites.

With a move to Getafe taking longer than expected, Bamford will be forced to look for other options should the Spanish side decide against signing him.

Ex-Leeds United star Danny Mills exclusively told TEAMtalk last month that he feels Bamford needs a ‘clean break’ to prove he can still perform at a high level.

“Everyone in football has different opinions but if the manager doesn’t fancy you then sometimes it’s best to make a clean break.

“Patrick has done fantastically well for Leeds United since he joined the club and managed to nick himself an England cap.

“He will always be remembered as a key figure in that side under Marcelo Bielsa who got Leeds back to the Premier League and then finish ninth in their first season back…

“Football is ever changing and, if you stand still, you go backwards. For the sake of his career, he needs to play.”

