Real Madrid are in talks to bring Rodri back to Spain, while Man City could replace him with Ayyoub Bouaddi

Real Madrid have opened talks with Manchester City over a deal for Rodri after the Spain international made it clear he wants to return to the Spanish capital – and TEAMtalk can reveal that the Cityzens are closing in on a deal for an £85m-rated heir as well as targeting another £120m-rated star as part of an astonishing £321m central midfield rebuild.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have exclusively confirmed to us that formal dialogue between the clubs is now underway following fresh contact over the last 48 hours, with all parties keen to avoid a prolonged transfer saga.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week, Rodri informed Manchester City of his desire to leave during talks held around two weeks ago.

During those discussions, the midfielder’s representatives made it clear that he wanted to move on this summer, prompting City to place contract negotiations on hold.

We understand the Premier League champions have accepted the player’s position, with the club’s hierarchy – including City’s Abu Dhabi-based ownership – now prepared to sanction what will be an emotional departure of their most important players of the last decade.

Sources insist everyone at the Etihad wants the situation handled smoothly and respectfully, with Rodri‘s immense contribution to the club recognised throughout the organisation.

Real Madrid have also been made aware that the player’s preference is to complete a move quickly rather than allow negotiations to drag on deep into the transfer window.

Furthermore, we understand that Madrid believe a deal can be agreed for around €60million (£51.5m, $68.5m) and discussions are now focused on finding common ground between the two clubs.

Personal terms have not yet been finalised, but sources confirm Rodri’s representatives and Real Madrid have already discussed the framework of a multi-year contract and, at this stage, all sides are satisfied with the direction of those talks.

Sources can also reveal that Madrid have been in touch with both Rodri’s camp and Manchester City over the past 48 hours following the midfielder’s minor back surgery.

The Spanish giants were informed that the procedure went “very well” and that Rodri will now begin a short rehabilitation programme before returning to full fitness.

Madrid will, as expected, carry out their own medical assessments before completing any deal, but there are no concerns over the player’s long-term condition.

Man City, meanwhile, have already begun preparing for life after their captain – and one outstanding candidate has now leapt to the very top of their wishlist as they look to replace the inspirational 2024 Ballon d’Or winner…

READ MORE: Man City consider raid for Barcelona teen with half a billion clause as Real Madrid set aside Rodri fee

Man City keen to wrap up Ayyoub Bouaddi signing before Rodri exit

While Elliot Anderson arrived earlier this summer in a £116m deal, TEAMtalk understands that sporting director Hugo Viana is now making significant progress in negotiations to sign highly-rated Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Indeed, Man City would ideally like the signing of the Lille midfielder – rated in the €1oom (£85m, $114m) bracket – wrapped up before Rodri’s departure is completed.

The Spaniard’s exit could also have a knock-on effect elsewhere in Enzo Maresca’s midfield, with Mateo Kovacic and Nico Gonzalez both players whose futures could come under scrutiny before the window closes.

Even with Anderson and Bouaddi in place, Man City are expected to pursue another central midfielder – and a £120m star could yet be targeted in what may make it a trio of deals worth a combined £321m before the window shuts.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez remains firmly on City’s radar as they continue planning the next phase of their midfield rebuild.

For now, however, Rodri’s future remains the priority.

All indications suggest the 30-year-old is edging closer to a return to Madrid, with both the player and City keen for the situation to be resolved sooner rather than later.

Should the move go through, it will bring to an end a pursuit that we first revealed back in February, when Madrid began laying the groundwork for what now appears increasingly likely to become one of the headline transfers of the summer.

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