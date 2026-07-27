Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez has been linked with Man City and Real Madrid

Enzo Fernandez’s future at Chelsea remains far from certain, with Manchester City weighing up a blockbuster move, and with a new Spanish suitor also considering an offer after Real Madrid cooled their interest and decided to pursue a big-name alternative instead, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed to us that Fernandez‘s long-term future at Stamford Bridge remains unresolved after a turbulent year, with the midfielder having made it clear to those close to him earlier this year that he wanted to leave Chelsea.

The Blues’ hierarchy subsequently placed planned contract talks on hold and, while BlueCo remain reluctant to lose one of their marquee signings, we understand they have been prepared to listen to offers – provided any interested club exceeds the £106.9m (€120m, $146m) they paid Benfica to sign him in January 2023.

Indeed, any fee for the Argentine could exceed the £116m agreement City struck earlier this summer for Elliot Anderson.

Fernandez’s relationship with the club deteriorated after comments interpreted as signalling a desire to join Real Madrid resulted in an internal suspension, and despite remaining an important member of the squad, sources say the situation has never fully recovered.

Real Madrid were then heavily linked after club president Florentino Perez publicly referenced Fernandez during his election campaign, while new head coach Jose Mourinho was understood to be open to the signing.

However, Madrid have since focused their resources elsewhere.

Having already strengthened with the arrivals of Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella and Bernardo Silva, while also agreeing a deal for highly-rated winger Yan Diomande, Real are now concentrating on completing a move for Rodri alongside securing Aurelien Tchouameni to a new long-term contract.

With Madrid’s attention elsewhere, other European heavyweights remain firmly in the picture – including Manchester City, who sources insist cannot be ruled out of the equation for three very big reasons…

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Man City are the ones to watch over Enzo Fernandez transfer

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands that Manchester City continue to keep a close watch on Fernandez’s situation, particularly with Rodri’s future still uncertain as talks over a move to Real Madrid continue.

City manager Enzo Maresca is a long-standing admirer of Fernandez and has made his appreciation of the midfielder clear internally, with director of football Hugo Viana fully aware of the Italian’s desire to add another elite central midfielder if circumstances allow.

City have already invested heavily in their midfield rebuild, breaking the British transfer record to sign Elliot Anderson, while negotiations over Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi continue to progress.

However, further departures are expected.

Bernardo Silva has already left the Etihad, Rodri could yet move to Madrid, while Mateo Kovacic and Nico Gonzalez are also available this summer.

Even with Anderson and the anticipated arrival of Bouaddi, TEAMtalk understands City believe there would still be room within their squad for a player of Fernandez’s calibre should the opportunity arise.

A deal for both £85m-rated Bouaddi and Fernandez, though, could set City back a combined £200m.

They are far from the only side keen either, with Atletico Madrid now also firmly in the conversation.

Diego Simeone is a long-term admirer of his fellow Argentine and sources have confirmed the LaLiga side continue to assess whether a deal could become financially viable.

While Chelsea’s valuation represents a significant hurdle, Atletico’s position could change dramatically if Julian Alvarez departs before the end of the window.

TEAMtalk understands that scenario would create both the financial flexibility and the space within Simeone’s squad to launch a serious move for Fernandez.

Should Fernandez depart, that will likely see Chelsea launch a second offer for a Premier League star after an opening £64m bid was rejected.

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