Man Utd reach decision on signing striker Liam Delap from Chelsea

Chelsea striker Liam Delap, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United have made up their mind on whether they will sign Liam Delap from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, sources tell TEAMtalk, as Michael Carrick’s side are linked with two other strikers.

Man Utd wanted to sign Delap from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2025.

However, it was Chelsea who got a deal done for the English striker, with the Blues owners, BlueCo, deciding to trigger the £30million release clause in Delap’s contract at Ipswich.

Much was expected of Delap at Chelsea, but the 23-year-old striker failed to make a huge impact at Stamford Bridge and also had injury problems.

The English striker scored two goals and gave four assists in 41 appearances for Chelsea last season.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has told Delap that he is free to leave this summer.

Joao Pedro will be the number one striker for Chelsea next season, with Danny Welbeck to be a back-up, with the Blues having struck a deal with Brighton and Hove Albion for the signing of the former Manchester United and Arsenal forward.

Bailey has also reported that Delap has been offered to a number of clubs, including Man Utd.

Sources have told us that Delap’s representatives are in talks with a number of Premier League clubs, including Leeds United and Chelsea.

Man Utd, too, have been contacted, but the Red Devils have decided not to pursue a move for the winger.

Bailey has said: “Manchester United, who also explored a move 12 months ago, have again been contacted, although we understand they are not currently expected to enter the race.”

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Man Utd eye Dusan Vlahovic and Ollie Watkins

Although Man Utd are not keen on Delap, Michael Carrick’s side are looking to sign a new striker before the summer transfer window closes.

Benjamin Sesko is the number one striker at Man Utd, who also have Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee as options to play upfront.

However, Cunha is not a natural striker even though he has operated in a number nine role, while Zirkzee is unlikely to stay at Man Utd next season, with Juventus keen on the Dutchman.

According to The i Paper, Dusan Vlahovic and Ollie Watkins are the two strikers that Man Utd are monitoring.

Vlahovic is a free agent at the moment after leaving Juventus at the end of last season.

Ollie Watkins is of the best players at Aston Villa, who, according to the report, are ‘unlikely to sell for anything like the sort of fee the Red Devils would be willing to pay’.

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