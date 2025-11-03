Amorim has a ‘dilemma’ with Man Utd star he can’t live with and can’t live without

A report has detailed the ‘dilemma’ Ruben Amorim is facing with one particular Manchester United star, and the manager’s comments certainly suggest he’s aware of the conundrum.

Man Utd’s three-match winning streak came to an end on Saturday and one player was at the centre of attention at both ends of the pitch in the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Amad Diallo levelled the scores late on with a sublime equaliser from outside the box. The 23-year-old came close to snatching all three points at the death when seeing a a goal-bound effort cleared off the line.

Yet Amad was also at fault for Forest’s first goal when losing out to Morgan Gibbs-White in an aerial duel. Gibbs-White stands at just 5ft 7in tall.

It was a display that showcased how lethal Amad can be going forward, but also how suspect he can be at the back.

The only two positions Amad can realistically play in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation are wing-back or one of the No 10s behind the striker. Given the more advanced positions are filled by Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, Amad slots in at wing-back right now if getting the nod from Amorim.

According to The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler – who specialises in covering Man Utd – where to play Amad, and if at wing-back, how to hide his defensive frailties, is a ‘dilemma’ Amorim is grappling with.

Wheeler summed up the situation when stating: ‘The 23-year-old has also re-invented himself as a wing-back, which is where he is more likely to play after United signed Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha last summer.

‘The Ivorian showed excellent technique to draw his side level late on with a superb volley.

‘It was from that position that Diallo ran from inside his own half to set up [Marcus] Rashford for the first goal of Amorim’s reign at Ipswich a year ago, and from where he popped up to score a fantastic late equaliser at Forest.

‘It came at the end of one of his less impressive games for United, which highlighted both the strengths and weaknesses of utilising an attacking player in defence.

‘As well as Diallo gets forward and links up with Mbeumo down United’s right-hand side, he is not a natural defender like, say, Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu, and that is something opponents can exploit.

‘On this occasion, Callum Hudson-Odoi caused him problems and it cost United dear when Morgan Gibbs-White easily held off the 5ft 8in Diallo at the City Ground to head in from Ryan Yates’ cross.’

Amorim well aware of Amad conundrum

Speaking post-match, Amorim touched on Amad’s situation and for every positive he spoke of, there was also a negative.

“I know Amad can do so much better,” said Amorim. “But I know that Amad, one against one, is really dangerous.

“So sometimes we just expect that one guy that is not doing a great game can change the game for us.

“He managed to score, but again, we have potential to do so much better.”

