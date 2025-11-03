Superstar strikes ‘verbal agreement’ with Arsenal in ‘record-breaking’ deal

Arsenal are closing in on yet another fantastic deal that tees the club up for a sustained period of dominance, according to a report.

The Gunners have spent huge sums on new recruits over the past few years, but of equal importance to Mikel Arteta is retaining the best and brightest already at his disposal.

A series of critical new contracts have been agreed in 2025, including with centre-back pair, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalahes.

But perhaps the most important new deal Arsenal must agree concerns their talismanic forward, Bukayo Saka.

And according to the latest from Sky Sports Switzerland reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal are about to do just that.

‘Recent meetings with the player’s agents have made it clear: Arsenal wants to build its future around Bukayo Saka,’ wrote Tavolieri.

‘With the Gunners currently top of the Premier League, the London club’s management wants to avoid any transfer activity in the upcoming transfer windows and secure the contract of their English playmaker.

‘While [Saka] has already given [his] verbal agreement to continue negotiations, the London club is making numerous overtures to finalise a deal that could extend Saka’s stay at the Emirates until June 2030, with a record-breaking pay rise.

‘The salary being discussed could approach €14 million gross per season. This is a sign of confidence from owner Stan Kroenke, but also a desire to send a message of strength and stability to the competition: Arsenal is doing well and can keep its biggest star.’

How much will Bukayo Saka earn?

Saka currently pockets £195,000-a-week at Arsenal. A bump to €14m gross per year, as Tavolieri is suggesting, would roughly equate to a new weekly wage of £235,000-a-week.

However, TEAMtalk’s own sources have informed us Saka is actually in line to move up towards and potentially even slightly above the £300,000-a-week mark.

That would position Saka as the club’s highest earning player, ahead of Kai Havertz on £280,000-a-week.

