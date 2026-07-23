Fabrizio Romano has reported whether Manchester United have a chance of bringing Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford, revealing new Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho’s stance on the future of the French midfielder.

Romano has long reported that Tchouameni is the dream signing for Man Utd, who are looking for a third midfielder to add to manager Michael Carrick’s side in the summer transfer window after the deals for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on April 22 that Real Madrid want Tchouameni to sign a new contract, and that eventually proved to be the case.

On July 8, Romano reported that Tchouameni has agreed on a new contract with Madrid.

Mourinho personally convinced Tchouameni to extend his stay at Real Madrid until 2031, with the new Madrid boss keen on working with the France international defensive midfielder at Estadio Bernabeu.

However, there have been renewed rumours that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are still keen on a deal for Tchouameni, who starred for France at the 2026 World Cup.

Man Utd make renewed Aurelien Tchouameni contact

The Sun journalist Samuel Luckhurst posted on X at 3:47pm on July 22: “#mufc have enquired about Aurelien Tchouameni.

“United not deterred by reports he has agreed a new extension at Real Madrid and there hasn’t been a formal announcement yet.

“Mourinho planned on keeping Tchouameni but Rodri-Madrid links have ramped up since Spain won the World Cup.”

Luckhurst added at 3:52pm: “Tchouameni fits #mufc preferred age profile of 22-26 and is an outright No.6.

“United have headroom to spend significantly on a signing and Tchouameni wouldn’t command a fee as high as Premier League players while contract runs to 2028, so late(ish) contact understandable.”

Transfer guru Romano has reacted to new rumours about Man Utd and Tchouameni and has stressed that the 26-year-old will not leave Estadio Bernabeu this summer.

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Aurelien Tchouameni will stay at Real Madrid

Romano said about Man Utd, Madrid and Tchouameni on his YouTube channelon Wednesday: “Guys, I told you, first of all several times in May, in April, in June, that Tchouameni is considered internally at Man Utd as the dream midfielder, the perfect midfielder in terms of leadership, being an elite player, international defensive midfielder, the perfect next one after Casemiro.

“But Casemiro today signed at Inter Miami. It’s official. It was an exclusive story from March.

“But on Tchouameni, guys, my understanding is that he already already signed the new contract with Real Madrid.

“So, everything is done.

“The new contract is signed.

“He’s a really important player for Jose Mourinho.

“Mourinho was pushing to keep Tchouameni, so the understanding is that Tchouameni is staying at Real Madrid and signing a new contract.

“That’s the clear feeling around Aurelien Tchouameni.”

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