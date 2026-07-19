‘Rodri wants to sign with Real Madrid’ – journalist

Manchester City midfielder Rodri wants to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to a journalist, as the Spain international midfielder opens up on his future.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on July 14 that Real Madrid are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Rodri.

Sources have told us that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez himself wants the Spain international midfielder at Estadio Bernabeu.

We understand that Perez believes that Rodri possesses the qualities of a midfielder that Madrid have lacked since Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

However, Man City want to keep Rodri, who is starring for Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

Sources have told us that new Man City manager Enzo Maresca believes that Rodri will be a key figure for his team next season.

Man City are planning to hold talks with the former Atletico Madrid star over a new contract after the 2026 World Cup ends.

Rodri will play for Spain against Argentina in the final on Sunday.

It has now been claimed in the Spanish media that the 30-year-old, who is out of contract at Man City at the end of next season, wants to join Madrid and play for new Los Blancos manager Jose Mourinho.

According to journalist Sergio Valentin, who works for Radio Marca and has almost 37,000 followers on X, Mourinho himself is keen on a deal for Rodri.

Valentin posted on X at 9:59am on July 18: “At Real Madrid, they’ve changed their minds about Rodri

“Mourinho wanted another midfielder and one who was different from the ones he already has.

“Real Madrid has agreed and has informed him that after the World Cup, they’re going to try to sign him

“Rodri wants to sign with Real Madrid.”

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Rodri comments on his future

Rodri has been a key figure for Spain at the 2026 World Cup and will be hugely important for his team in the final against Argentina on Sunday.

While the Man City star is fully focused on the final, the midfielder has suggested that he could leave the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Rodri told AS, as translated by Madrid Universal: “Right now, as I said before the World Cup, thinking about this, I’ve got a contract with my club, and it’s something I’ll want to sort out when it’s all over.

“The challenge we’re facing is important enough that we can’t afford to think about this just yet.

“Raising my game will help me make a decision.

“Obviously, I’m happy with my performance, but we’re just a step away from glory now.”

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