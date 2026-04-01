Axed star Man Utd deemed unworthy now wants to return on higher wages

Manchester United qualifying for the Champions League will result in a star they offloaded on loan receiving a pay increase next season, and a report now claims he wants to stick around at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick has worked wonders in his role as interim manager thus far, and his chances of securing the job outright are growing with each passing week. The fact Roberto De Zerbi – who Man Utd admire – has just signed on at Tottenham also aids Carrick’s cause.

Barring a late-season disaster, Carrick will guide the Red Devils back into the Champions League next year. As is customary with many Man Utd contracts, their players will be paid more in seasons in which they’re in the UCL.

One such star that applies to is Andre Onana who is now an afterthought at United following the sensational debut season of Senne Lammens.

Onana is currently loaned to Turkish side Trabzonspor, though the deal does not contain an option or obligation to buy.

According to the latest from the Daily Mail, Onana wants to be given a chance to prove his worth and fight for his place back at Man Utd upon returning at season’s end.

They stated: ‘Andre Onana’s salary is set for a bump if United return to the Champions League – which looks likely – and he wants an opportunity to try and reclaim the No 1 spot.’

But with Lammens performing to such a high level thus far and the idea of having a highly-paid and high profile back-up not a palatable one, multiple sources state Man Utd will deny Onana’s request.

talkSPORT and our insider, Graeme Bailey, previously revealed Man Utd have no intention of reintegrating Onana into the fold once his loan expires.

That has been backed up over the past 48 hours by journalist Mike Keegan, who insisted the 29-year-old will not play for Man Utd next season.

The question now is can Man Utd find a permanent buyer, or will they have to settle for another loan?

Given Onana’s wages will increase once UCL football is secured, another loan would not be ideal, with United likely subsidising a hefty portion of the salary depending on where Onana goes.

Onana is contracted to Man Utd until the summer of 2028, meaning another loan next year is viable, albeit not ideal.

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Latest Man Utd news – Charlie Cresswell update / Sky Sports name who’s leaving

In other news, Man Utd have emerged as the clear frontrunners in the race to sign highly-rated young defender Charlie Cresswell from Toulouse this summer, with sources close to the situation telling us the 23-year-old Englishman would be ‘very keen’ on a move to Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports have listed seven players Man Utd have chosen who’ll join Casemiro in leaving during this summer’s transfer window.

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