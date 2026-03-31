Manchester United are planning wholesale changes at Old Trafford this summer, with a quartet of stars already signposted as being able to move on, and with INEOS prepared to pump some £200m-plus into new signings, a reliable journalist has explained.

The Red Devils are enjoying life under the interim control of Michael Carrick, whose seven wins in 10 games has Manchester United very firmly in the driving seat to bring Champions League football back to Old Trafford.

That never looked distinctly possible under his predecessor, Ruben Amorim, and the way that the 44-year-old has steadied the ship makes him the outstanding choice to become the club’s next permanent boss.

Indeed, we revealed over the weekend that the job is as good as his with club bosses declining the opportunity to discuss the role with two elite Spanish coaches and with confirmation that Carrick has the job now expected before the end of the current season.

With that influx of cash that playing in the Champions League can bring, INEOS are now preparing for an even bigger transfer outlay this summer, with Carrick’s transfer kitty to be swelled even more by the offloading of several unwanted players.

To that end, the Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan claims United have already named four stars due to be sold off – with a £38m (€44m, $50m) deal already in place for one.

Speaking on The United Stand, Keegan claims Andre Onana, Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund are all certain departures this summer – with Napoli already having committed to a £38m deal for the Danish striker.

And with Rashford (£26m to Barcelona) another deal in the works, despite the Spanish giants attempting to move the goalposts, and with Onana and Zirkzee also destined to be forced out, Keegan believes United are gathering the funds for not one, but two midfield signings who could set the club back some £100m apiece…

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Keegan confirms Man Utd want TWO £100m midfielders

Per Keegan, if INEOS are successful in offloading all four players – and with the likes of Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia also departing to free up more cash – then United can expect to bring in two high-calibre midfield signings.

TEAMtalk can confirm that top of United’s wishlist is Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, who is expected to leave the City Ground this summer regardless of whether the Tricky Trees’ quest to stay in the Premier League is successful or otherwise.

However, as we have persistently reported, there is a strong feeling in the game that Anderson is destined to join Manchester City, with the Cityzens determined to push through a £90m-plus deal, with both Rodri and Bernardo Silva destined to move on after long and successful stints at the club.

United are also keen on Sandro Tonali too, though Manchester City are also very much in the mix for the Italian, as we revealed at the weekend.

We also revealed on Monday that Arsenal’s interest in the Italian also remains deadly serious and seems to have been overlooked of late in the mainstream media.

However, we can emphatically dismiss United’s apparent interest in Bruno Guimaraes amid claims he had agreed personal terms to join United recently. We are told that not only are Newcastle confident of keeping the Brazilian, but they are also expecting their captain to sign the most lucrative deal in their history.

United, though, are still very much in the mix for Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba of Brighton, while Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi is another young star under consideration.

The Red Devils are also understood to be looking into a possible move for Leon Goretzka, who will depart Bayern Munich as a free agent this summer and whose experience could prove vital in the engine room.

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Meanwhile, Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has called on his old club to sign an elite Tottenham Hotspur star who he feels can take them to the ‘next level’, while also revealing two more positions in need of an upgrade.

Elsewhere, the Red Devils are reported to be giving serious thought to the signing of a former Leeds defender this summer, after a well-informed journalist confirmed he was a name they are watching and with his price range falling well within the Red Devils’ budget.

And finally, if you missed our exclusive on Monday, sources confirmed that United are ‘actively exploring’ the situation of Cole Palmer, with TEAMtalk revealing the club are “intrigued” by the prospect of bringing the Chelsea attacking midfielder back to his native North West.

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