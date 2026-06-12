Bayern Munich are growing increasingly confident of securing the signature of Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford this summer, following positive talks with his representatives and with an opening set to arrive in the coming days, TEAMtalk understands.

The German champions have held positive discussions with Rashford’s representatives and are preparing an opening bid in the region of €25million (£21.5m, $29m) as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new Bundesliga campaign.

Rashford, 28, enjoyed a productive loan spell at Barcelona last season, contributing 28 G/A (14 scored, 14 assists) to help the Catalans retain their LaLiga title and the Supercopa de Espana.

However, the Spanish side have so far opted against activating their €30million (£26m, $35m) purchase clause, which expires on 15 June, leaving the England international’s future in limbo.

While we revealed some months ago that Barcelona are open to bringing Rashford back to the Nou Camp, they would like to do so on another loan arrangement, delaying any permanent move by 12 months.

Manchester United, though, are adamant they want to sell and are understood to have told Bayern Munich they are holding out for that €30million – effectively matching the figure Barcelona could have paid – as they seek to offload the forward and provide the club with further funds ahead of their own squad strengthening plans.

However, despite the willingness of both Bayern and United to complete a deal, there are still hurdles to cross and any move will still need a double buy-in from the player himself before anything is agreed…

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Rashford needs to accept two things before sealing Bayern Munich transfer

The move to the Allianz Arena would represent another fresh start for Rashford – and a fourth club in a little over 18 months when factoring in his time at United and Aston Villa, whom he spent a spell on loan with in the 2024/25 season.

Evidently, though, it is time for his United career to officially come to a close.

While an undisputed talent, his time at Old Trafford has been marked by inconsistent form and questions over his long-term role and commitment.

At Bayern, he would join a star-studded squad featuring England teammate Harry Kane and one that can compete for the game’s biggest honours, including the Champions League.

Insiders suggest the Bavarians view him as a versatile left-sided threat capable of providing depth and directness, though two obstacles need overcoming first before a deal can be signed off.

Firstly, wage negotiations remain a key hurdle given Rashford’s substantial salary and Bayern’s strict wage rules. That will certainly need some wriggle room and sacrifices from the player’s end.

Furthermore, Rashford will need to accept there are no guarantees of a starting berth at Bayern and he will battle the likes of Luis Diaz, Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala for a place in the side.

Manchester United, for their part, are focused on a rebuild and view his sale as an opportunity to generate funds for incoming transfers.

Rashford still has two years left on his contract, and there can also be substantial savings there given his wages at Old Trafford and pay-rise he would be owed by the club’s return to the Champions League.

Thankfully, both parties are open to a parting of ways if the right offer arrives.

Fans at Old Trafford remain divided; some want him back, whilst others are ready to see fresh faces and believe a departure is in everyone’s best interest.

And should Bayern fail to strike a deal, United fans may still see Rashford in the Premier League next season, with sources confirming both Arsenal and Chelsea are among those keen.

However, Bayern are pushing and landing Rashford would be a welcome relief after missing out on other targets, notably Anthony Gordon.

Talks are expected to intensify in the coming weeks, with the player’s preference for regular first-team football likely to play a decisive role.

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