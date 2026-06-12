Manchester United will be delighted to learn that Bayern Munich are serious about signing Marcus Rashford, according to a report, as former Red Devils striker Michael Owen outlines a reason why the winger could still have a future at Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Barcelona have decided not to make Rashford’s loan deal from Man Utd permanent.

Barcelona have until June 15 to trigger the option to sign Rashford permanently for £26million.

Sources have told us that Barcelona want another loan deal for Rashford, who spent last season at the Catalan giants and helped them win LaLiga.

We understand that Man Utd are not open to another loan deal for the England international and want to get him off their books for good this summer.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs that have been contacted by intermediaries over a potential deal for Rashford.

It has now emerged that Bayern Munich are considering a move for Rashford, having missed out on the signing of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

On June 5, Bild journalist Christian Falk reported that Rashford could become an option for Bayern.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It’s very interesting that the Marcus Rashford to Bayern rumours are up and running again!

“When I spoke to Bayern previously, weeks before, there was always a NOT TRUE on Marcus Rashford.

“However, there was the idea of signing Anthony Gordon, but the ex-Newcastle star is now at Barcelona, and so Rashford could now be on the market.

“I think for Bayern, it wouldn’t be a problem to pay the stated price tag of €40m [£34.5m], which Barcelona don’t appear to be able to pay all at once.

“For Bayern, this would be no problem.

“But the one big problem is the high salary, as FC Bayern doesn’t want to be forking out a big wage for a backup signing.

“The name is interesting, but let’s see what happens with the other candidates.

“I personally don’t think he’s an option for Bayern right now, but it’s worth remembering that Luis Diaz wasn’t the first-choice signing last summer (the club had three or four players ahead of him on the list).

“So I won’t say no for sure, but it’s not hot at the minute.”

The situation seems to have changed over the past seven or so days, with The Manchester Evening News now claiming ‘Bayern Munich are seriously considering making a move’ for Rashford, as Vincent Kompany’s side search for a new left-winger.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd ‘preparing offer’ for ‘nightmare’ midfielder with ‘great speed’

Michael Owen comments on Marcus Rashford’s future

It is hard to imagine Man Utd being willing to bring Rashford back into the first-team fold.

The winger spent the second half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Aston Villa and the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona.

Man Utd have decided to sever ties with Rashford for good, but former Red Devils striker Michael Owen believes that the presence of Michael Carrick as the manager at Old Trafford could see the winger stay at the Premier League club.

Metro has quoted Owen as saying: “Well, if it was any other manager, then I would say it’s impossible.

“The only chink of light is that it’s Michael Carrick and he knows him.

“If he really rates him, then is it beyond the realms?

“There might be a tiny chink of light, but I still think it’s very unlikely.

“I know Barcelona didn’t trigger that option yet but United really want to get rid.

“They know Rashford wants to stay.

“Barcelona might be playing hardball, and they might say, ‘We’ll take it, but you know we’re not going to pay that type of fee’, so it still might be a lot of posturing.

“I would still expect him to be at Barcelona next season personally, and I can’t see a return to Manchester United but as I say, the one little glimmer of hope for everybody might be that it’s Michael Carrick and he’s working wonders already and he knows him really well.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd ‘first bid’ for ‘top’ midfield target going in – it’s ‘a serious offer’