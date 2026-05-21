A Brazilian midfielder has said yes to joining Manchester United, and concrete updates on whether a deal will be made are anticipated in the coming days.

Man Utd will sign two high profile central midfielders this summer. Casemiro is leaving via free agency, with the fan favourite agreeing a deal to play alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

And with Manuel Ugarte on the chopping block and a return to the Champions League swelling the fixture list, United need two readymade additions who can make instant impacts.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson remains the No 1 target for INEOS. The Athletic recently stated Forest are demanding an eye-watering £125m for the England ace.

Other targets known to be on United’s radar include Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Ederson, to name just seven.

Today’s update regards the last name on that list, with Fabrizio Romano backing up our exclusive on the Atalanta man from 10 days ago.

We revealed the 26-year-old had said YES to joining Man Utd who had put forward a five-year contract worth roughly €5m / £4.3m net per year

Atalanta value Ederson at €45m / £39m despite the fact he only has one year left on his deal. It is because of that valuation that Atletico Madrid pulled the plug on a move of their own despite striking an agreement on personal terms.

But per the latest from transfer guru Romano, there’ll be new discussions in the coming days that will determine which club Ederson is playing for next season.

What’s more, Romano reaffirmed Ederson is more than happy with the prospect of signing for the Red Devils.

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Man Utd can sign Ederson

“New contacts will take place in the next days for Ederson’s future with Manchester United interested,” wrote Romano on X.

“He’s one of the names on the shortlist for midfield, not the only one + more options being considered.

“Ederson would be open to joining #MUFC as Atalanta ask around €45m.”

Trusted Italian reporter, Gianluca Di Marzio, has also weighed in on the developing situation.

He stated Man Utd are ‘confident’ they’ll not only sign Ederson, but bring Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali to Old Trafford too.

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Aiding United’s cause with Ederson is the fact they retain healthy relations with Atalanta. The two clubs previously did business when both Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund swapped Bergamo for Manchester.

As mentioned, Ederson is just one of numerous midfielders Man Utd have shortlisted. But in his case, a deal is definitely there to be made and he actively wants to play for Man Utd.

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