Arsenal are ready to spend big on two new attackers, while three players could leave, as a report reveals the latest summer transfer plans at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners confirmed their status as Premier League champions on Tuesday as Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth saw Mikel Arteta’s men take an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

Arsenal‘s season could get even better at the end of the month when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in Budapest on May 30.

The prize money and extra earnings from their Premier League and Champions League dominance stands them in good stead for the transfer window.

There have been rumours that Arsenal will have to sell some of their players, and that is likely to be the case, but the Gunners are definitely in the market for quality additions too.

And Caught Offside have brought us their latest update on the summer plans being put together at Arsenal by Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta, with new deals for Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice towards the top of their agenda.

A new deal for Rice is ‘not quite as advanced as Timber’ but the report adds that ‘initial talks have taken place and have been very positive’.

In terms of incomings, Arsenal are set to target their attacking areas after the signings of Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze proved to be good enough to help them win the Premier League title.

But internally there is ‘still a recognition that it’s the one area that could really do with improvement’ with Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alavarez and Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi the players currently ‘being mentioned’ as top targets.

Arsenal would have to fork out at least £180m if they wanted to sign both players with Atletico demanding a fee in excess of £100m for Alvarez, while Premier League rivals Bournemouth would be looking for £80m or more for Kroupi.

READ MORE: Arsenal to dismantle title-winning squad with EIGHT big sales as first summer signing is ‘agreed’

TEAMtalk brought you the news on Wednesday that Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to go head-to-head with Arsenal for Alvarez, while Barcelona are not realistic contenders for the Argentina international this summer.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Arsenal are open to discussing a swap deal for Alvarez involving Gabriel Martinelli and others as part of a package, while we also recently lifted the lid on Manchester United’s interest in Kroupi.

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Three big-name departures on the cards at Arsenal

Once again departures from the Emirates Stadium were also mentioned by Caught Offside, with Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Ben White ‘likely to be able to leave if the right offers come in’.

One player who will definitely be staying next season is Piero Hincapie, who will complete a permanent move from Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 2026/27 season, which is news we brought you in February.

Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel earlier this week: “Yes, Piero Hincapie will be the first signing for Arsenal in summer 2026. It was always planned like this. If you remember with David Raya and Brentford, Arsenal did something similar a few years ago.

“So, signed a player on loan with a buy-out option clause, but was always going to be a permanent transfer in the following summer, that’s what’s going to happen also with Piero Hincapie.

“There is already everything signed between Hincapie and Arsenal in terms of contract, a five-year deal. So, it’s already signed and completed. Piero Hincapie already feels like an Arsenal player on a permanent transfer.”

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