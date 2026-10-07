Arsenal in dreamland as Julian Alvarez says YES to January transfer – report

A second source has backed up TEAMtalk’s reporting around Julian Alvarez now being open to joining Arsenal in 2027.

Alvarez, 26, emerged as Arsenal’s No 1 transfer target in the striker position over the summer. The Gunners were prepared to pay €150m / £128m for the Argentine, which would have made Alvarez the most expensive player in Arsenal’s history.

But while Atletico Madrid were willing to sell for that price and Alvarez wanted to change clubs, his heart was set on joining Barcelona.

Ultimately, Alvarez rejected Arsenal’s advances, and even a phone call from Mikel Arteta wasn’t enough to change the player’s mind.

The end result saw Alvarez remain in situ, and over the past month, Alvarez has cut a frustrated and unhappy figure in Madrid.

And with Erling Haaland now Barcelona’s top target in attack and the Norwegian preferring a move to Spain if Manchester City are severely punished for their FFP breaches, Alvarez has realised his Barca dream may never come true.

Accordingly, our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news on Wednesday of Alvarez giving serious consideration to joining Arsenal in 2027.

The Premier League champions are ready to make a renewed push to sign the frontman, and to lower the cost of the deal, any of Ethan Nwaneri (currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund), Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres could be used as makeweights.

When citing information form Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, X account, TransferNewsLive, have echoed our reporting on the matter.

Furthermore, they stated that rather than simply being open to joining Arsenal, Alvarez now ‘wants’ the move, and potentially as early as the January window.

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Citing Balague as their source of their information, the account, which boasts over 3.2 million followers, wrote: ‘Julián Álvarez now wants to join Arsenal and is seriously considering a January move to the Emirates.

‘Barcelona had previously been his preferred destination, but Arsenal are now emerging as his first-choice alternative.

‘The Gunners were prepared to pay over £100M in the summer and could include Viktor Gyökeres or Noni Madueke in a potential deal.

‘Álvarez does not see his long-term future at Atlético Madrid.’

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