Erling Haaland: Explosive Liverpool transfer gains another significant backer as star makes his choice clear

A second observer is backing Liverpool to win the race to sign Erling Haaland if Manchester City are forced to cash in on the Norwegian goal machine in the wake of FFP sanctions, though TEAMtalk sources insist the striker has another destination in mind.

Manchester City are currently caught up in the biggest storm the Premier League has ever witnessed in its 34-year history after the eight-time champions were found guilty of swelling their finances to the tune of £830m over a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018.

And while they continue to plead their innocence, have already lodged an appeal and also plan to take their case to the High Court, it has been alleged that one of the punishments they could face is the stripping of their titles won during that time.

Liverpool could be among the biggest beneficiaries of that, having finished second to City on two occasions in that period, though whether the Reds would want to retrospectively be awarded title wins is another debate.

Indeed, the greater loss for City could prove their demotion from the top flight and subsequent inability to finance the wages of their expensively assembled squad, with one observer explaining how it could cost City half a billion pounds in lost revenue for each year they spend outside the Premier League.

One of those near-certain to leave would be Haaland, one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever strikers, and whom Jamie Carragher cheekily asked a top lawyer last week if Liverpool could, theoretically, sign the Norwegian on a free transfer.

Now, a second observer in John Aldridge reckons the Reds should beat down the door to bring in the 26-year-old powerhouse.

‘All the City players’ agents now will be licking their lips, because if City do go down, Haaland won’t be playing in the lower divisions,’ Aldridge began, in his column for the Liverpool Echo.

‘Will these players they’ve got, all world-class players, want to drop down and play there? Or will they move to Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG – get the same money as they get at City and go to a bigger club?

‘That’s what the agents will be telling them, because they get more money by moving them on. It’s more money by moving them on than giving them new contracts, so the agents will be licking their lips looking at the situation if it arises….’

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Haaland has another destination in mind if he leaves Man City – Sources

Turning his attention to the 369-goal Haaland, Aldridge continued: ‘If they have to sell, Haaland’s the first one you’d want.

‘I’d love him at Liverpool. Everyone will want him. They’ve got some great players. If it comes to it, a lot of quality players will be pushing for transfers, but we’ve all just got to wait until that situation arises and watch it develop.’

Despite both Aldridge and Carragher both pushing Liverpool to make a move, another observer has suggested Haaland could well end up at Arsenal alongside two of his Man City teammates, with Mikel Arteta having the pulling power to land the trio in a devastating triple coup.

However, we understand Haaland would only have eyes for a move to LaLiga next, with the striker ready to try his luck in Spain with either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

And according to Graeme Bailey, writing on 15 September, the Spanish juggernauts are both moving forward with the belief that Haaland could be open to a move from City to Spain in 2027.

The Norwegian striker signed a blockbuster nine-year contract with City in early 2025, with sources at the club insisting at the time that all of the release clauses contained in his previous agreements had been removed.

However, sources close to both Barcelona and Real Madrid believe there are still options within Haaland’s contract that could potentially provide a route out of the Etihad; hopes which have gathered more pace in the wake of City’s FFP sanctions.

Bailey has since explained that Arsenal do have the finances in place to lure the 26-year-old away from the Etihad if a move became possible.