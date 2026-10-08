Barcelona hero ‘best fit’ to become Man Utd manager after Michael Carrick sack – ‘less dogmatic’

Former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has been backed to replace Michael Carrick as Manchester United boss by an analyst, who has outlined the reasons why the Spaniard would suit the Red Devils.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 21 that Man Utd are not planning to sack Carrick as their manager anytime soon.

Sources have told us that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, have given Carrick the backing.

However, for a club like Man Utd, results are of paramount importance.

While Man Utd have beaten Sabah in the Champions League this season, they have lost to Brighton and Hove Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Carrick’s side have also picked up only five points from five Premier League games.

Man Utd have already been linked with Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe, both of whom are available at the moment.

Former Chelsea manager Conte left Napoli at the end of the season, while Howe parted ways with Newcastle in the summer.

According to ESPN, former Barcelona boss Valverde would be a suitable candidate to replace Carrick as the Man Utd manager.

The 62-year-old is a hugely experienced manager who has been in charge of clubs such as Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona, Villarreal and Olympiacos.

The Spaniard has been successful, too, winning Super League Greece with Olympiacos in 2009, 2011 and 2012 and LaLiga with Barcelona in 2018 and 2019, among other major trophies in his managerial career.

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Why Ernesto Valverde would suit Man Utd

While analysing Valverde’s suitability for Tottenham Hotspur and Man Utd, Tor-Kristian Karlsen, a former AS Monaco and Maccabi Haifa sporting director who now works as a columnist for ESPN, wrote: “Few can match the 62-year-old for coaching pedigree.

“Valverde left Athletic Club at the end of last season following a third stint which came 2½ years after winning back-to-back titles with Barcelona from 2017-2019.

“Valverde’s playing style balances possession dominance with quick attacks in transition, often built around speedy wingers and attacking full backs.

“He likes to build his teams on the basis of a strong defensive setup – though that uncharacteristically unravelled during his final season at Athletic Club – and enough pragmatism to adapt his approach to the quality within in his squad.

“In turn, this makes for consistent results and teams that are rarely outsmarted.

“What makes his candidacy for Spurs or United less likely, however, is that his craftsmanship has gone somewhat under the radar outside Spain (and Greece, where he had two positive spells with Olympiacos).

“For better or worse, these days it’s unlikely that a foreign head coach would be introduced to the Premier League at such an advanced point in his career.

“Best fit: Manchester United. Valverde tends to rely on fast, direct wingers who constantly look to stretch the opposition or take players on (rather than the playmaking kind), with much of the organisational responsibility in the attacking half coming from a box-to-box No. 8 or No. 10 behind the striker.

“He is also less dogmatic than many other coaches about insisting that his centre backs dictate the build-up from deep.

“That may well suit United, given that this is not an area in which their defenders are particularly strong.”

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