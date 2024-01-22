Expected Man Utd transfer hits roadblock but four wingers linked with Old Trafford exits

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri was expected to join Granada on a six-month loan but negotiations over the deal have reportedly stalled.

The Uruguay international was keen to complete the switch but Erik ten Hag has made a U-turn amid concerns over the future of Omari Forson.

According to journalist Simon Jordan, talks ‘remain ongoing’ over Pellistri and ‘other clubs are interested in him.’

Granada were only willing to make a ‘small token contribution’ to the 22-year-old’s wages.

The ‘concern’ for Man Utd is that fellow winger Forson, 19, is still yet to commit to a new contract and Ten Hag wants to ensure there is enough cover should Pellistri leave.

Forson made his debut in a recent FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic and is considered by club chiefs to be a top prospect for the future.

His current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with West Ham and Tottenham interested in his signature.

If Man Utd fail to tie Forson down to fresh terms, Pellistri may have to remain at Old Trafford for the remainder of the campaign.

EXCLUSIVE: Ratcliffe actively exploring January sale of mega-money Man Utd flop in damning indictment of Ten Hag

Other Man Utd wingers could still leave this month

As mentioned, there are a number of clubs waiting in the wings to sign Pellistri should Granada fail to bring him in, and if he stays available.

There is a limit to how many wingers Man Utd can lose this month, though, and several other Man Utd stars are being linked with an exit.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk on Monday, the Red Devils are looking to cut their losses on Antony and are willing to accept a £50m fee from ANY club before the end of the month.

This would represent a £32m loss on what Man Utd paid for the Brazilian winger but Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants him off the books.

This is no real surprise, either, given Antony has failed to make a single goal contribution in 22 appearances in all competitions this season.

Amad Diallo is another winger who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford recently.

Sunderland have been open about their desire to bring Diallo back to the Stadium of Light for another loan spell after he helped them secure a playoff spot last season.

As it stands, Ten Hag wants to keep hold of him but he could ‘ease his stance’ as we enter the final days of the window.

With that in mind, Pellistri could end up staying at Man Utd, but he is a player to keep a close eye on as other deals come to fruition.

DON’T MISS: One player from every Premier League club who urgently needs a January transfer: Man Utd winger, £30m Arsenal signing…