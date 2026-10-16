Jason Wilcox a ‘confirmed admirer’ of Fabian Hurzeler as Man Utd make Michael Carrick sack decision

Brighton & Hove Albion are not worried about the growing speculation surrounding Fabian Hurzeler, with TEAMtalk able to confirm Manchester United’s admiration of the highly rated German coach.

Hurzeler has emerged as one of the most intriguing managerial prospects in European football after continuing to impress at Brighton, with sources confirming that United have kept a close eye on the 33-year-old’s progress.

We understand that United sporting director Jason Wilcox is a ‘confirmed admirer’ of Hurzeler, who was firmly under consideration before the Old Trafford hierarchy decided to appoint Michael Carrick on a permanent basis.

While United continue to back Carrick, sources indicate that Hurzeler would be among their leading options should they decide to make another change in the dugout.

However, Brighton are relaxed about the speculation and remain confident that their head coach will not be tempted away at this stage.

The Seagulls have always held Hurzeler in high regard since appointing him in 2024 to succeed Roberto De Zerbi, and their faith in the German has been reinforced by his work over the past two seasons.

Hurzeler became the youngest manager in Premier League history when he took charge at the Amex Stadium and has since guided Brighton to consecutive eighth-place finishes, establishing himself as one of the division’s most promising young coaches.

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Man Utd keen on Hurzeler amid brilliant Brighton start

Hurzeler’s progress has attracted attention from several major clubs, and we understand that Brighton moved to secure his future with a new three-year contract in the summer following interest from rivals last season.

The club also backed Hurzeler in the transfer market, underlining their commitment to the project and their belief that he can continue to take Brighton forward.

That confidence has only grown following an excellent start to the current campaign.

Brighton have made an impressive opening to the season, including a statement victory over reigning champions Arsenal, and sit third in the Premier League after six games. Their UEFA Conference League campaign has also begun positively.

Such form has inevitably intensified the focus on Hurzeler, but sources at Brighton insist they are ‘not worried’ about the latest speculation and believe he remains committed to what they are building on the south coast.

United are not the only major club to have assessed the German’s credentials, either.

Chelsea, Liverpool also admirers of Hurzeler

TEAMtalk can confirm that Chelsea and Liverpool both did their homework on Hurzeler before making their respective managerial appointments, with the clubs ultimately opting for Xabi Alonso and Andoni Iraola.

United’s interest has also been longstanding, with Hurzeler considered as the club weighed up their options before settling on Carrick as their permanent appointment.

The Premier League is not the only place where Hurzeler has attracted attention, either. TEAMtalk understands there was significant interest from clubs across Europe, with AC Milan among those to have considered his situation before opting for Ruben Amorim.

Hurzeler’s previous experience in Germany has also ensured he remains on the radar of major European sides. A former Bayern Munich player, the Brighton boss has continued to attract attention from his homeland, with Bayern understood to have maintained a watching brief on his development dating back to his time at St Pauli.

For now, though, Brighton remain relaxed about the prospect of losing their head coach.

Having tied Hurzeler down to fresh terms in the summer and continued to support him in the transfer market, the club believe they are well placed to resist any potential approaches as his reputation continues to grow.

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