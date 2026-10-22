Fabrizio Romano makes Fabian Hurzeler to Man Utd claim after dropping Michael Carrick bombshell

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United could be changing their tune on Michael Carrick and has also claimed whether Fabian Hurzeler is ready to take charge of the Red Devils right now.

Pressure on Carrick is increasing after Man Utd suffered a 4-1 embarrassing defeat to Como in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Man Utd have now lost two of their three games in Europe’s premier club competition this season.

The Red Devils have picked up just seven points from seven Premier League games and have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

After the match, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that the pressure on Carrick is truly on.

Transfer guru Romano has now claimed that the situation regarding Carrick at Man Utd could change.

The Italian journalist has referred to Bruno Fernandes criticising Carrick’s tactics against Como as an indicator that not everyone is happy with the Man Utd manager.

Michael Carrick could be sacked as Man Utd manager

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For the very first time, we have players at Manchester United not so happy with the current situation.

“And that’s something that we can consider as a big change compared to one, two, three, four, five weeks ago, when the season had almost started and Man United were already not at the best level possible.

“But in that case, the feeling at Manchester United is that they were all together, supporting the coach, all together with the same ideas, going in the same direction.

“Now, after this terrible performance against Como, there is a feeling inside that not everyone is so happy with the current situation, and I am also talking about the coach.

“Because, yes, Lisandro Martinez was very strong in his quotes after the Atletico Madrid game, but he was going for the director.

“He was going for the club; he was not mentioning the coach at all.

“He was kind of backing the coach and saying he didn’t get what he wanted in the summer transfer window, or maybe what he needed in the summer transfer window.

“But after the Como game, what I can tell you is that there is a feeling at Manchester United and those close to Manchester United that not all the players are so happy with what’s happening in terms of also technical project.

“So, not just about the signings, not just about the market, but also on the technical and tactical situation.

“That’s why I think we have to be very careful with the Manchester United situation because now we enter into a different territory.

“This is not just draw, lose, not good performance, bad performance.

“This is something different that is bringing Manchester United into a different territory, and obviously you need to understand which direction they want to take as a club.

“So, let’s follow the situation, but for sure, this Como game is not just a normal defeat.

“This is a humiliation for Manchester United and also what happened in terms of the dressing room – it’s a point.

“So, let’s follow the situation.

“Man Utd till today always stated in public and also in their private communications that they wanted to back and support the manager.

“So, that’s the Manchester United situation and position, but don’t forget they did the same also with Ruben Amorim, they did the same also with Ten Hag and then both of them, we know, they got fired because of the results.

“So, we have to see what’s going to happen next and follow the situation, but, for sure, we enter into crucial moments for the future of the Manchester United project because now it’s really, really a complicated situation.”

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Senior Man Utd official admires Fabian Hurzeler – Fabrizio Romano

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd have Eddie Howe and Fabian Hurzeler among the managers on their radar, should they decide to sack Carrick.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Howe is ready to take charge of Man Utd, having parted ways with Newcastle United at the end of last season.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, is a firm admirer of Hurzeler, who is in charge of Brighton and Hove Albion at the moment.

Sources have told us that former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is ready to become the Man Utd boss right now.

Romano has now given an update on potential managerial candidates for Man Utd.

The transfer guru has claimed that while there is internal admiration for Hurzeler, the German manager is not thinking of leaving Brighton for Man Utd right now.

Romano said: “Remember what I told you over the recent weeks.

“I am sure there will be three names strongly linked with the Manchester United job if it becomes available at any point.

“Antonio Conte because Antonio Conte would be ready this year to take a job mid-season, and that’s a big difference to what he always did, almost always in his career, apart from the Tottenham chance.

“So, for sure, Antonio Conte is a name that is going to get linked with Manchester United.

“Julian Nagelsmann is a coach, many of you ask me, Nagelsmann, Nagelsmann.

“Nagelsmann is a coach that INEOS already considered in the past, but Nagelsmann was under contract and so the decision of Nagelsmann was to continue with the German national team.

“Now, he’s free, and so that’s a different situation.

“Let’s see if INEOS decide to return for him or not.

“Then, talking about German managers, Fabian Hurzeler is doing fantastic at Brighton.

“Manchester United have someone in their board who really appreciates Fabian Hurzeler, but that’s it at the moment.

“He’s completely focused on Brighton, and then obviously Eddie Howe free after leaving Newcastle.

“English coach, knows the league so well, completely different character compared to Antonio Conte and all the others.

“So, for sure, more calm, more relaxed, already used to work in complicated situations.

“Again, one of the names that is going to get linked to Manchester United.”

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