Talk of Manchester United signing a midfielder for around £70m has been emphatically dismissed by Fabrizio Romano, and who they might sign instead has been confirmed.

It’s no secret Man Utd are exploring the market for one and possibly two new central midfielders in 2026. Casemiro is expected to leave via free agency, Manuel Ugarte isn’t the answer, Bruno Fernandes is open to new possibilities in a major European league, and Kobbie Mainoo clearly isn’t fancied by Ruben Amorim.

As such, Man Utd could field an entirely new two-man pairing in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation next season.

According to CaughtOffside, one player on United’s radar is Bayern Munich and Germany ace, Aleksandar Pavlovic.

They stated a January move to Man Utd is impossible but termed a summer swoop ‘one to watch.’

Bayern adore their 21-year-old holding midfielder, but the report claimed a hefty bid of around €80m / £70m could bring the Bundesliga champions to the negotiating table.

When that speculation was put to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, the response was emphatic.

“For Pavlovic, guys, I can guarantee to you that there is nothing, absolutely nothing ongoing,” insisted Romano on his YouTube channel. “Pavlovic is a crucial player for Bayern, he’s more than happy at Bayern.

“Bayern – and when I say Bayern it’s the board of directors, but also the most important people at Bayern like Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Uli Hoeness and all the others – they all see Pavlovic as one of the crucial faces of the project for present and future.

“So there is nothing between Pavlovic and Manchester United. I don’t know where this news is coming from but Bayern will NOT sell Pavlovic. So forget about it.”

Romano concluded by simply stating the Man Utd links are “not true.”

Which midfielders are ACTUALLY on Man Utd’s radar

United hold confirmed interest in Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and made an official club-to-club approach for the player last summer.

Brighton made it crystal clear Baleba wasn’t available for sale at that time and since then, Baleba has struggled badly in the Premier League.

Other options Man Utd are monitoring closely include Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest).

Neither Palace or Forest want to sell, but mid-table clubs losing their best players to teams the size of Man Utd is a tale as old as time.

If Forest were to suffer relegation to the Championship – they currently sit 18th in the table – Anderson would almost certainly be on the move. Wharton and Anderson are both valued in the £70m-£80m bracket by their respective clubs.

Conor Gallagher is another United are watching and he is perhaps the most realistic target who could move in January. Atletico Madrid are prepared to cash in if offers of around £35m are received.

Amorim remains an admirer of Morten Hjulmand who he managed at Sporting CP. Manu Kone (Roma) and Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart) are admired but from a distance.

Latest Man Utd news – Casemiro / Semenyo / McTominay

In other news, Man Utd have reached a decision on whether to trigger the one-year option in Casemiro’s contract.

Elsewhere, it’s emerged Man Utd offered £50m for Antoine Semenyo over the summer, with both they and Tottenham seeing bids knocked back.

Semenyo ultimately signed a new contract with the Cherries and there’s now growing speculation he’ll wind up at Anfield.

Finally, The Sun have claimed Scott McTominay could potentially return to the Premier League after just two seasons with Napoli.

The obvious destination if he were to return is of course, Manchester United.

