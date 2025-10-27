Doubts emerge over £43m Man Utd star’s move to West Ham as sources reveal positional problem

Joshua Zirkzee will show extra caution towards choosing any move in January, sources have told TEAMtalk, with doubts raised over the prospect of West Ham United signing the Manchester United forward.

Zirkzee has failed to inspire the Old Trafford faithful since his £43million (€49.5m, $57.7m) move to Man Utd from Bologna in the summer of 2024. The Netherlands international forward has scored just seven goals and given only three assists in 54 appearances for the Red Devils so far this season.

The 24-year-old has been a peripheral figure in Ruben Amorim’s team so far this season, playing just 82 minutes for Man Utd in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk reported on October 17 that Zirkzee is considering leaving Man Utd on a loan deal in the January transfer window, and that still remains the case.

We understand that further talks with Man Utd are still needed over formalising any exit opportunities, but Zirkzee is keeping an open mind over the situation.

Sources insist that Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim does rate the player, but admit that he struggles to find a spot for the forward in the current tactical system.

As such, Zirkzee will be keen on making sure any transfer is centred around finding him a club that have an open role he can thrive in.

At the moment, it is expected that a loan deal is more likely than any permanent transfer.

When Zirkzee joined Man Utd, he was keen to stress in interviews that he is not a prolific scorer that some might have anticipated.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that in 2026, Zirkzee wants to find a position like the one he was enjoying at Bologna.

It raises some question marks over the potential of a move to West Ham United, as they are seeking a No 9 in January and do not have a good track record of finding reliable goalscorers in the market.

Zirkzee is not a prolific goalscorer and does not see himself playing as a No. 9, which suggests that a move to Nuno’s West Ham may not suit him or the London club.

