Brazilian superstar’s EXPLOSIVE rant will be music to Liverpool ears – ‘I’m leaving’

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, who has been linked with Liverpool

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior’s extraordinary outburst against Xabi Alonso in El Clasico against Barcelona has opened the door for Liverpool, and manager Arne Slot and sporting director Andrea Berta simply have to start making moves for the Brazilian superstar.

Liverpool have been linked with a blockbuster move for Vinicius Junior in the summer of 2026. The Brazil international forward is out of contract at Madrid in 2027, with talks over a new deal not progressing.

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey reported in TBR on September 23 that Liverpool are being kept ‘informed’ about Vinicius Junior’s situation.

Bailey claimed that the forward is ‘open’ to a Premier League move with Liverpool ‘alerted’.

While Madrid are ready to pay Vinicius Junior €20million (£17.5m, $23.6m) per year, the winger wants €30m (£26.2m, $35.4m) per season, including bonuses.

Vinicius Junior, who has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League on two occasions, has often been brought off in games by Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, with Rodrygo coming on in his place.

That was the case against Barcelona in El Clasico, as Madrid won 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga.

Vinicius Junior, whose pace and runs down the left wing was a constant problem for Barcelona in LaLiga game, came off in the 72nd minute.

What happened subsequently was extraordinary, as Vinicius Junior went on a rant against Xabi Alonso in front of his entire stadium and went straight down the tunnel and into the dressing room.

🚨 The Full Clip Xabi Alonso decides to substitute Vinicius at the 70th minute, Vinicius was not happy and explodes in anger 🤬 He left the field 🤯🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/JKdWjmUtcx — KinG £ (@xKGx__) October 26, 2025

According to The Athletic, while coming off, Vinicius Junior said to Sebas Parrilla, Alonso’s assistant coach: “Always me. I’m leaving the team, it’s better if I leave, I’m leaving.”

Vinicius Junior eventually returned from the dressing room and watched the rest of the match before being involved in a brawl with the Barcelona team at full-time.

According to The Athletic, Vinicius Junior does not feel ‘comfortable with Alonso’ and is not happy that he has only finished three of the 10 games that he has started.

Combined with the uncertainty over his contract situation, Liverpool should kickstart into action and make moves behind the scenes.

Vinicius Junior prefers to play on the left wing, so he would not be a direct replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa are the three recognised left-wingers in the Liverpool squad, while Hugo Ekitike is also able to play out wide.

Vinicius Junior would be an upgrade on all of them. Yes, the Brazilian would cost a lot of money and his wages would be astronomical, but he is one of the best players in the world and would instantly make Liverpool better.

The Brazilian has scored 111 goals and given 87 assists in 335 matches in all competitions for Madrid so far in his career.

Vinicius Junior could easily replicate Mo Salah’s goal tally from the left wing for Liverpool.

READ NEXT 🔴 Real Madrid sources reveal if Eduardo Camavinga could join Liverpool – ‘There is a real prospect’

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Forward signing, Konate twist

Meanwhile, Liverpool are determined to sign a forward after Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur failed in their pursuit of his signature in the summer of 2025.

A loaned-out Liverpool star is in danger of getting his deal cancelled and returning to Anfield in the middle of the season.

And finally, Liverpool fans will be delighted to learn Real Madrid’s new stance on signing Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract at the defending Premier League champions at the end of the season.

POLL: Who has been Liverpool’s best signing from outside the Premier League in the past 10 years?