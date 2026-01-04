Furious Ruben Amorim blasts Man Utd chiefs in extraordinary outburst as insider reveals ‘broken promises’

Ruben Amorim went on a remarkable rant after Manchester United drew 1-1 with rivals Leeds United at Elland Road, defending his position as ‘manager’ – not head coach – amid growing tension behind the scenes.

Amorim raised eyebrows on Christmas Eve when he said that ‘a lot of money’ needs to be spent if Man Utd are to play with a ‘perfect 3-4-3’ under his guidance. That is despite nearly £250million being spent on the squad since his arrival in November 2024.

The Portuguese refused to explain his comments in the build up to the Leeds clash.

Man Utd dropped yet more points in the top-four race, as they went behind to a Brenden Aaronson opener in the second half before Matheus Cunha equalised.

Amorim was visibly angry in his post-match press conference, with Sky Sports quoting him as saying: “I notice that you receive selective information about everything.

“I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. That is clear.

“I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it’s not [Antonio] Conte, it’s not [Jose] Mourinho, but I’m the manager of Manchester United and it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change.

“That was my point. I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”

When asked if he felt let down by the board over a lack of transfer activity, Amorim continued: “I just want to say I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that.

“That is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job, not to be a coach.

‘Every department needs to do their job’ – Ruben Amorim

“If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club.

“I just want to say that I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach.

“Every department – the scouting department, the sport director – needs to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months, and then we move on.”

It emerged earlier on Sunday that Amorim has clashed with director of football Jason Wilcox over transfers.

As per talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, tensions are rising between the pair as Amorim feels there have been ‘broken promises’ over him being backed with new signings in January.

The Telegraph report that Amorim is being urged internally to switch to a back four, as United officials believe this will increase the team’s chances of success and also make them better to watch.

