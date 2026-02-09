TEAMtalk can reveal that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all stepped up their interest in FC Nordsjaelland sensation Caleb Yirenkyi, with representatives from all three clubs in attendance at the weekend to watch the Ghanaian midfielder up close.

Yirenkyi returned from the Danish Superliga’s winter break in outstanding form, delivering a Man of the Match performance as Nordsjaelland secured a 2–1 win over high‑flying Sonderjyske. The 20‑year‑old opened the scoring before assisting the decisive second goal, a display that only intensified the growing Premier League scramble for his signature.

The midfielder, a product of the renowned Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, is already drawing comparisons to compatriot Michael Essien thanks to his blend of power, ball‑winning intelligence and progressive passing. Inside Nordsjaelland, he is viewed as the club’s next major export and the rest of Europe agrees.

However, while Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox has instructed scouts to keep a close eye on Yirenkyi, they are far from the only Premier League side keen, and the race for his signature is expected to be a hotly-contested one come the summer.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands that Brighton & Hove Albion have also been monitoring Yirenkyi since last year, identifying him as a genuine option to replace Carlos Baleba, who is expected to leave the Amex this summer and has, ironically, been heavily linked with United as a summer target.

But Brighton’s early work is now under threat, with their once‑clear pathway to emerging global talent becoming increasingly congested.

We can confirm that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all made enquiries and followed up by sending scouts to watch him in person this weekend…

Caleb Yirenkyi could prove a bargain as asking price emerges

They are far from alone either, with sources revealing that in addition to Brighton, Tottenham, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Brentford and West Ham are also checking on the midfielder – meaning nearly half the Premier League are now tracking him. Interest from France and Germany only adds to the growing queue.

We also understand that Nordsjaelland rejected a bid worth around £15million in January, underlining just how highly they value their new star.

Any club hoping to land Yirenkyi this summer will now have to submit a substantially higher offer, with the Danish side fully aware of the scale of the interest surrounding him. Sources understand it would now take an offer in excess of €25m (£22m, $30m) – and potentially a new record sale for the Danish side – before they would consider his sale.

Nordsjaelland moved decisively at the end of last year to tie him down to a new four‑and‑a‑half‑year contract, ensuring they are protected ahead of what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive transfer battles of the upcoming window.

Who is Caleb Yirenkyi?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Ghana, Yirenkyi is a product of the Right To Dream academy owned by Egyptian-British billionaire Sir Mohamed Mansour.

The Right To Dream setup has provided a platform for players like Mohammed Kudus, Simon Adingra and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Like those three, Yirenkyi’s next step was to join Nordsjaelland in Denmark. The midfielder signed for the club in 2024, and the following year, he earned his international debut for Ghana.

One Ghanaian website has suggested Yirenkyi could become the ‘new Michael Essien’ thanks to ‘his ability to control the tempo, win crucial battles and drive forward with intent’.

At the start of the current season, Yirenkyi was named the Danish Superliga Young Player of the Month for August.

Usually a midfielder, he has earned most of his eight international caps so far as a right-back. But at club level, playing in his natural position has allowed him to contribute five assists in the league this season – the joint-most of any midfielder so far.

He has also made more than 1,000 successful passes, with a completion rate of more than 90%.

