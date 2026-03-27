Manchester United have been given real hope of securing the signing of Sandro Tonali this summer after a respected journalist named the Newcastle star as the Red Devils’ top target and confirmed their confidence that a deal can be done amid a gentleman’s agreement over a deal.

It’s np secret that Manchester United will look to bolster their central midfield options this summer with Casemiro a confirmed departure and with lingering doubts surrounding the future of Manuel Ugarte. To that end, we reported way back in November about the club’s plans to make two midfield additions to their ranks during the 2026 summer window.

And while several top names have been linked, ranging from Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Bruno Guimaraes, it seems Man Utd may have finally settled on their top target in the form of Tonali.

Indeed, with belief growing that Anderson, who had previously been Man Utd’s top target, is now heading to Manchester City as a replacement for Rodri, the Red Devils have been forced to change tack – and several top sources now list Tonali as their bona fide number one target.

Now, according to the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, Man Utd will make a formal approach for Tonali at the end of the season, with the move starting to gain real traction and even winning a major endorsement from Bruno Fernandes.

“My sources now expect Manchester United to make a formal approach to Newcastle after the season’s end,” Hope said in The Mail. “The Old Trafford club have a midfield shortlist of three ahead of this summer, but Confidential understands Tonali is set to emerge as the main target ahead of Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton. Anderson is admired greatly, but he is likely to join Manchester City.”

He continued: “Interestingly, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is said to have added his support to an approach for Tonali, so impressed is the Portuguese by his midfield counterpart.

“Newcastle are thought to be aware of Manchester United’s intent and, while Tonali himself has not agitated to leave or expressed an outright desire to do so, the repeated comments of his agent, who has touted a transfer, have been noted.”

DON’T MISS ~ Exclusive: Newcastle sweating as Sandro Tonali camp push for summer exit as Man Utd lead chase

Man Utd have real belief over Sandro Tonali deal

Indeed, our transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed back on March 19 that, of all the stars linked with a move away this summer, it was Tonali who has caused the club the biggest concern.

Bailey was keen to stress that Tonali is personally not agitating to leave St James’ Park, but with his camp doing the work in the background, things have accelerated in recent weeks. As a result, Newcastle sources have confirmed they are ‘far from happy’ about the apparent agitation from the player’s side.

The player’s agent is talking regularly in the Italian media, and there are fears that there will be ‘ another Alexander Isak situation’ this summer.

Initially, Newcastle were informed that a move back to Italy was on Tonali’s mind, and both Inter Milan and Juventus were contacted over a possible deal, and they were, and are, interested in bringing the 25-year-old star back to his homeland.

However, the overall asking price of Tonali – understood to be as high as £100m (€116m, $132m) – is hugely problematic and beyond the reach of both Italian clubs.

With that, Tonali’s camp and intermediaries have been working hard on mapping out the lay of the land when it comes to a prospective move – and we are talking Europe’s elite.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have been contacted. Both fully admire the 25-year-old and are keeping tabs on the situation.

However, the strongest interest comes from within England, which is where Man Utd’s interest comes thundering into the equation.

To add to the prospects of Tonali leaving, a Newcastle-based paper has revealed there is a ‘bombshell gentleman’s agreement’ between the Italian and Newcastle that will allow him to depart this summer if Champions League qualification is not achieved.

The Magpies currently sit 12th in the Premier League, seven points off the top five.

Man Utd chasing Barcelona star; ‘marquee franchise player’ linked

Meanwhile, Manchester United are keen on Barcelona star, who could be Old Trafford-bound as part of a swap deal with Marcus Rashford.

And while the England man has impressed during his loan at the Nou Camp, Barcelona are attempting to try and sign him on another season’s loan, rather than buy him outright. Therefore, a swap deal could provide a solution…

Alternatively, it’s now claimed that a club back in the Premier League are on standby to pounce in an audacious move should a deal between Rashford and the Spanish giants not materialise.

Elsewhere, it was reported on Thursday that Man Utd scouts have instructed INEOS to sign a ‘marquee franchise player’ from Everton who boasts an ‘elite trait’.

And with regards to Casemiro’s next destination, Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether a return to Real Madrid is really on amid recent rumours.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.