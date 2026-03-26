Chelsea, Newcastle in fierce battle for dazzling winger as Brighton ready new bid

A fierce battle is now brewing for the signature of FC Koln’s teenage sensation Said El Mala, with Brighton, Chelsea and Newcastle United at the forefront of the race for the 19-year-old German winger.

El Mala has been one of the standout performers in the Bundesliga this season, dazzling with his electric pace, confident dribbling, and eye for goal from the left wing. His impressive displays have helped Koln in their battle against relegation while catapulting him into the spotlight as one of Europe’s most coveted young talents.

Brighton remain the most advanced suitors. The Seagulls, who had a €30million (£26m) offer turned down in January, are now pushing hard for final negotiations and are ready to table a significantly improved package reportedly worth around €35m (£30m) plus performance-related bonuses.

El Mala’s parents, who recently took over his representation, have given the south-coast club the green light to pursue a deal, viewing the Amex Stadium as an excellent platform for his development under manager Fabian Hurzeler.

Yet competition is mounting rapidly. Chelsea have registered strong interest, with sources indicating direct contact and early interest, though nothing advanced.

Newcastle United have also thrown their hat into the ring, leveraging their substantial financial resources to challenge for the player.

Further Premier League interest has surfaced from clubs such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, while German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund continue to monitor the situation closely.

Even sides from Saudi Arabia are said to be keeping tabs, although a move to England appears the most likely outcome for the Germany youth international.

With El Mala’s contract at Koln running until 2030 and no release clause included, the Rhineland club are in a strong position to demand a club-record fee, potentially exceeding €40m (£35m) when add-ons are factored in.

For the versatile forward, the summer transfer window offers a golden chance to step up to the Premier League and accelerate his career.

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