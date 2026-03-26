‘Agreement’ revealed as Man Utd get stunning £100m signing boost

Manchester United now have a much greater chance of prising Sandro Tonali away from Newcastle United after a report provided a ‘bombshell’ update.

Tonali emerged as one of the main topics of the January transfer window, as his representatives held initial talks with Arsenal. Since then, Newcastle sources have insisted the midfielder is happy on Tyneside and will not be leaving this summer, though transfer speculation has remained rampant.

Arsenal remain interested, while Man Utd have identified Tonali as an elite target in preparation for their midfield rebuild this summer. Manchester City are keeping tabs on the situation, too.

According to the latest from the Shields Gazette, the chances of Tonali leaving St James’ Park this summer have increased significantly.

They reveal there is a ‘bombshell gentleman’s agreement’ between the Italian and Newcastle that will allow him to depart this summer if Champions League qualification is not achieved.

The Magpies currently sit 12th in the Premier League, seven points off the top five.

Until recently, Tonali was viewed as ‘untouchable’ in the Newcastle squad, but that has now changed.

He ‘expects to be able to leave’ on the condition Newcastle are not playing in Europe’s premier knockout competition next term.

We revealed on March 19 that Newcastle are growing increasingly concerned about the prospects of Tonali pushing for an exit.

Club chiefs are worried the 25-year-old might follow in the footsteps of Alexander Isak by trying to force a transfer.

Our sources state that Tonali’s camp have spoken to Man Utd, Arsenal, City, Liverpool and Chelsea to gauge their interest in a blockbuster Premier League switch for the £100m-rated talent.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tonali set to secure big Premier League move

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Inter Milan are all keen on Tonali, too. However, Italian clubs will struggle to match his huge price tag, and Tonali is expected to join a top Premier League club this summer.

Bruno Guimaraes has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but Tonali would likely be Man Utd’s preferred option.

The Red Devils are sounding out elite alternatives to Elliot Anderson, with the Englishman looking increasingly likely to join City instead.

In addition to Tonali, Man Utd are interested in Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba as they prepare to move on from Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

Man Utd: Liverpool step aside; £65m target hails Fernandes

Liverpool allow Man Utd to sign award-winning speed demon as INEOS handed £80m boost

Bruno Fernandes key to £65m Man Utd signing after latest development

Man Utd scouts tell INEOS to sign ‘marquee franchise player’ from Everton with ‘elite trait’