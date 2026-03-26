Aston Villa plan ‘audacious swoop’ for flourishing Man Utd forward – report

Aston Villa are planning to raid Manchester United for Marcus Rashford should they fail to convince Jadon Sancho to extend his stay at Villa Park, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals what is happening between Barcelona and the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, regarding the loanee.

Sancho is on loan at Villa from Man Utd until the end of the season, with sources telling our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that INEOS have no plan to bring the winger back to Old Trafford.

Sources have told us that Man Utd will not exercise the option to extend Sancho’s contract by another year.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Aston Villa are keen on Sancho to continue his career at Villa Park.

We understand that Villa manager Unai Emery has been impressed with the 26-year-old winger, who has scored one goal and given three assists in 31 appearances for the Villans this season.

However, Sancho has other options, with Borussia Dortmund keen on him, and Villa also need to qualify for the Champions League next season to enhance their chances of keeping the English winger.

Sports Boom has now revealed that Villa have a contingency plan should they fail to convince Sancho to sign a permanent deal.

The report has claimed that Villa will once again go for Rashford, who had a loan spell at Villa Park from Man Utd in the second half of last season.

Villa, who are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four this season, will ‘try an audacious swoop’ for Rashford if they are unable to keep Sancho.

Emery ‘believes he can convince’ Rashford to move to Villa Park should Barcelona decide against making his loan deal from Man Utd permanent.

The 28-year-old has scored 10 goals and given 13 assists in 39 appearances for Barcelona, helping Hansi Flick’s side go four points clear at the top of LaLiga table and progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona – sources

It was Rashford’s dream to play for Barcelona, and he finally fulfilled it last summer when he made the loan move to the Spanish giants.

We understand that Rashford sees his long-term future at Barcelona.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on March 18, 2026, that Rashford has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona in principle.

The problem is that Barcelona do not want to pay the €30million (£26m, $34.6m) transfer fee Man Utd want for Rashford.

As part of the original terms, Barca have the option to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent for €30m (£26m, $34.6m).

However, due to the well-documented financial issues at Barcelona, the club want to keep Rashford on loan for the 2026/27 campaign and then make the deal permanent.

Graeme Bailey has reported that while Man Utd are willing to accept such a deal, the final sign-off has yet to be completed.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Latest Man Utd and Aston Villa news

Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Man Utd have not given up on the prospect of signing an Everton midfielder, despite him signing a new contract in January 2026.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Casemiro could join Real Madrid when he leaves Man Utd at the end of the season.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Aston Villa and Newcastle United are going head-to-head for a Brazilian playmaker.

And finally, Aston Villa are set to launch a move for a top Serie A centre-back.

.