Jamie Carragher voiced concerns over the mental state of Senne Lammens after yet another dire display cost his Manchester United side, and Mauricio Pochettino has reacted to the blunders.

Lammens was named the Premier League’s signing of the season last year. In the current campaign, he’s looked like the worst goalkeeper in England.

Lammens again cost Man Utd dearly on Wednesday night, first conceding a needless penalty before fumbling a routine high ball that led to Sporting CP’s equaliser.

Both goals were Lammens’ fault, and speaking in his role as a pundit on CBS Sports post-match, Carragher claimed not even amateur goalkeepers would make the mistakes Lammens does.

“You worry about the confidence of that goalkeeper now,” said Carragher.

“That mistake for the equaliser, the 2-2 goal, you say sometimes ‘an amateur goalkeeper wouldn’t make that mistake’. If that was an amateur goalkeeper you’d be thinking ‘that can’t happen’. That just can’t happen at this level.”

Carragher added: “It is getting to the stage with the goalkeeper now. The focus on a Man Utd goalkeeper is always big if he’s making mistakes. I don’t think the back-up’s even at the level where, no matter how poorly the goalkeeper plays, you change it.”

Man Utd’s back-up is 36-year-old Karl Darlow who arrived via free agency over the summer. Darlow did spend much of last season as the starting stopper at Leeds United.

Mauricio Pochettino reacts to Senne Lammens howlers

Pochettino delivered his verdict on his under-pressure goalkeeper after the draw, and moved to shift the spotlight off Lammens by claiming his teammates must do more in and around the area.

“That is football,” began Pochettino. “Football is about making mistakes. I always want to support my players. It’s something that happened in that case. I think we need to talk about responsibility and it’s our responsibility too to provide the best tools.

“I think in this type of action, our defensive line also needs to cover the keeper better because it was very difficult. It’s not to blame the defensive line, but it’s two things that we need to improve, details that we need to work on.

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“Professional players need to refresh concepts, refresh details until that becomes a habit. And I think things that we need to improve are habits in a defensive way, offensive way, in all the areas.

“It’s to blame us because I think we need to manage this type of situation better, because this situation, when you are a keeper, is not easy and you always need help from your teammates. But of course, we accept the challenge and we are here to try to improve the small details – for sure we will improve.”